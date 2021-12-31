COVID positive Arjun Kapoor drops throwback PIC of him and sister Anshula Kapoor; Latter reacts

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have been tested positive for COVID 19. Both are currently under home quarantine and BMC has also sealed their building. Apart from these two Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani has also tested positive. Well, the actor has not shared anything on the social handle. But he is quite active on social media. He is seen commenting on the posts. And today he has dropped a throwback picture of him and his sister Anshula Kapoor on Instagram.

Arjun has captioned the post as ‘Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... @anshulakapoor.” As soon as he shared Anshula was fast enough to comment on it. She writes, “This week you’ve literally got my back through COVID also Love you” along with a laughing emoji. In the picture, the actor’s sister is seen very small and is lying on a carpet with her brother on the side.

Both are surely looking very cute. Fans have also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others had been tested positive. Kareena is now negative and she was also seen during Kapoor’s annual lunch.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Kuttey for which he has already started working. Arjun has trimmed his hair considerably and is sporting a moustache and stubble for Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut. Apart from this, he will also be seen in The Lady Killer.

