COVID positive Arjun Rampal shares his Day 2 home quarantine routine; Asks fans to stay smart and stay safe

Arjun Rampal shared how he is spending time being home quarantined after getting COVID. He shared an update on his health and his reading habits.

Rock On star Arjun Rampal recently announced that he was diagnosed with COVID positive. Arjun mentioned that he is asymptomatic but he is practicing home quarantine. Arjun recently shared an Instagram post where he is sitting on the balcony of his house with a red cover book in his hand. Wearing a plain white t-shirt and grey comfortable pajama, Arjun shared a glimpse with his followers about his life in quarantine and how he chooses to deal with this time. Arjun’s fans commented with love and care and asked their favorite star to get well soon.

In the post, Arjun urged his fans to stay smart and stay safe considering that the COVID count is high in places like Maharashtra and Delhi. Arjun is keeping his time balanced between keeping himself healthy and investing his mind into wonderful thoughts and nuances of someone’s story in the form of a book rather than only thinking about his condition. Before the lockdown occurred again and Arjun got COVID, he released a film called Nailpolish which also starred Bobby Deol, Anand Tiwari, and Manav Kaul.

Take a look at the post here:

Arjun is currently working on several promising projects and one of them is Dhaakad which co-stars in the lead part. He is working on a mega historical called The Battle of Bhima Koregaon which is currently under production. Arjun is working in a Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu and a project called Nastik though both of them are still in the production stage and might have to wait a little longer to come out considering all shootings in Mumbai have been stopped for the time being by the Maharashtra government.

