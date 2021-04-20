COVID positive Arjun Rampal watches MSD’s Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in home quarantine Day 3

Arjun Rampal shares a moment of his 3rd day in home quarantine where he is watching MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings’ jersey in a match opposite Rajasthan Royals.

Arjun Rampal is making the most of his unwilling free time after getting COVID positive and being home quarantined for 2 weeks. Yesterday Arjun had shared a post on his Instagram where he was sitting in the peace of his house looking out at the distance from his balcony and reading a book. He asked his fans to stay smart and stay safe in order to protect themselves from COVID. Recently Arjun has shared another image as the highlight of his Day 3 on Instagram where he is chilling at his bed and watching an IPL match.

In the image shared by him, his television was paused at the hero frame of Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the wickets wearing the captain’s jersey of Chennai Super Kings in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Arjun is seemingly a fan of fast-paced cricket and certainly an admirer of Thala Dhoni and his team. Defending a score of 188, CSK won the match by 45 runs beating Rajasthan in their own game. The nail-biting match turned into a one-sided win towards the last overs.

Take a look at the post:

On the post where he declared being diagnosed COVID positive, Arjun also mentioned that he is asymptomatic though he is putting himself in home quarantine and asking his followers to follow the protocols in order to stay safe. Arjun urged anybody who met him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested considering COVID is now contracting at a faster speed with more serious consequences.

Credits :Arjun Rampal Instagram

