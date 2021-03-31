COVID positive Fatima Sana Shaikh thanks Anil Kapoor for sending her ‘ghar ka khaana’; Says 'You’re the best'

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is currently under home quarantine, took to her Instagram to express her gratitude to Anil Kapoor as the actor pampered her with homemade food. Take a look.

Earlier this week, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh had confirmed she was tested positive for Covid 19 via a post on social media. Informing the same, the Dangal girl had written, “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself.” She also urged fans to stay safe and thanked them for their wishes. While she is currently under home quarantine, Anil Kapoor pampered the actress with 'ghar ka khaana' as she fights the novel coronavirus.

The Ludo star also took to her Instagram stories to show a glimpse of the food and thanked the actor for the sweet gesture. Sharing the photo, Fatima tagged Anil and wrote, “You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana," followed by a heart emoji. She also added, “Yuummmmm,” underneath the picture. The photo showed a box of rice, chapatis, vegetables and a box of sweet treats.

To note, Fatima will next be seen with Anil Kapoor in a film that is yet to be titled. The duo has been shooting for the same in Rajasthan where they also celebrated the actress’ birthday. Reportedly, the Mr. India actor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also likely to appear in the movie.

Take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Fatima was last seen in Anurag Basu’s directorial Ludo that had an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. The Thugs of Hindostan star received rave reviews for her performance in the same.

