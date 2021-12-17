COVID positive Kareena Kapoor Khan 'hates' the virus, says she's missing her babies Taimur and Jeh

On 13 December, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle and informed she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.” In fact, Kareena had even released a statement in this regard stating that she has isolated herself post her diagnosis and is taking all the necessary precautions. After her results, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed her residence and sanitized the compounds.

Soon after she contracted the virus, the actress urged her close contacts to get themselves tested too. Now, on Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and said she hates the virus and is missing her babies Taimur and Jeh. Kareena wrote, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies but …soon.. Will do this…” A day back, Kareena shared a photo of Saif on the terrace of a separate building in front of her. She captioned it, "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era" and added this for the virus: "Don't forget guys!! It's lurking."

After Kareena Kapoor tested positive for the virus, one of the members of the actress’ domestic staff was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Two days back, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, too took to her Instagram handle and informed that even she tested positive for COVID-19.

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.