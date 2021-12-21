COVID positive Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'heartbroken' as she misses Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya on Taimur's birthday

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed heartbreak over missing her family members including Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumu Kemmu on the occasion of her son Taimur Ali Khan's 5th birthday. On Monday, Taimur turned a year older but Kareena could not celebrate the same as she is currently recovering from COVID 19 and is quarantined at home. Soha had shared a heartwarming wish for Taimur on social media and seeing the cute photo, Kareena could not resist expressing how much she was missing them.

Taking to the comment section of Soha's post, Kareena had written that she is missing all of them and hopes to reunite with them soon. Kareena wrote, "We are missing all of you (Heartbroken emoji) very soon (fingers crossed emoji)." Saba Ali Khan also commented on the post and showered love on Taimur and Inaaya. While Kareena is in home quarantine, Saba has been wishing her quick recovery from COVID 19. On Taimur's birthday, Kareena had shared an adorable note on social media with an unseen video of her son's first baby steps.

Take a look at Kareena's comment:

Yesterday, Soha had shared a glimpse of a special card that Inaaya had made for Taimur on his 5th birthday. However, due to Kareena's COVID 19 diagnosis, the celebration could not take place. The superstar is currently recovering from the virus at home and this week had also put up a post about missing her 'babies' Taimur and Jeh while being in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022. She is also co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

