COVID positive Swara Bhasker claps back at trolls praying for her demise: ‘To my dear Nafrati Chintus..’

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Swara Bhasker has tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. While sharing her health update on Thursday, January 6, Bhasker informed her followers that she and her family are currently home quarantining to practise social distancing. Now, just a day after, while her well-wishers are praying for her speedy recovery. On the other hand, haters have grabbed the opportunity to wish ill-will for her.

On Friday, Swara Bhasker was on Twitter trends as netizens began trolling her on the micro-blogging site. However, Swara Bhasker has now given a befitting reply to all those who are ‘praying for her demise’. Taking to her Twitter, she articulated, “And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!?”

Take a look at the tweet below:

While informing fans that she has tested positive for the virus, Swara said, “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone.”

Apart from her, in the recent past, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, John Abraham, Priya Runchal and many other celebs tested positive for the contagious virus.

ALSO READ| Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19: Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste