COVID positive Urmila Matondkar urges people to be responsible: Don’t hesitate to get tested

Updated on Nov 03, 2021 03:13 AM IST
   
On Sunday, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar revealed that she tested positive for COVID 19 and was under home quarantine. The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news and also requested those who came in contact with her to get tested for Coronavirus. Now, in a recent interview, Urmila urged citizens to act responsibly as COVID has not gone yet, but it’s lurking around the corner.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “With the onset of Diwali festivities and people stepping out for social gatherings, we have to remember Covid. People are assuming that Covid has gone but it’s lurking around the corner. I am always careful, wear masks, and other than few social obligations I attended, I haven’t stepped out or gone to restaurants yet I got infected. In fact, yesterday I was supposed to attend a house party and I am glad due to my cold, I bowed out.”

The actor even revealed that she is double vaccinated, and thankfully is not “suffering” as many people did when they were not vaccinated. The actress further added that she isn’t able to taste or smell and have body ache and cold. “I had a cold, which I didn’t ignore and got tested. We have to be careful and a bit paranoid as well for the sake of themselves and their family and even society. People might have a viral, cough and cold and might not get tested. I want to tell them to be responsible citizens and don’t hesitate to get tested. You are putting a larger group at risk by not testing. I was supposed to travel to my farmhouse for Diwali with a few friends but all those plans are gone for a toss now I am proud that I acted on my instinct and was a responsible citizen and got tested,” she said. 

Urmila also urged people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. 

 

Credits: Hindustan Times


