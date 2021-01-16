  1. Home
COVID Vaccine: Kangana Ranaut REACTS as AIIMS director receives shot; Says 'Can't wait'

Kangana Ranaut has expressed her thoughts as India's Coronavirus vaccination drive has been kicked off today. The Thalaivi star has re-shared a video of the AIIMS director getting a shot of the COVID 19 vaccine.
Mumbai
After a year of struggle, India has finally managed to give citizens a ray of hope amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic with the vaccines developed in India. Today, the Coronavirus vaccination was kicked off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and among the first to get vaccines, AIIMS Director was the one. Reacting to the largest vaccination drive commencement, Kangana Ranaut has shared her feelings on the same on Twitter and hailed the drive. The actress has been busy with shooting and amid this, she has expressed her thoughts on COVID 19 vaccine. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Kangana shared a video of ANI of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria getting vaccinated in New Delhi. Sharing it, Kangana hailed the drive. The first batch of people getting vaccines were receiving the shots at AIIMS and health minister Harsh Vardhan was also present there. Many others got the vaccine and citizens of the country have been hailing the distribution of the same. Sharing the tweet, Kangana called it wonderful and expressed that she cannot wait for it. 

She wrote, "Wonderful!! Can’t wait." The Thalaivi star has been busy shooting for her film, Dhaakad in Bhopal currently. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently kicked off Dhaakad shoot. In the film, she will be seen as a spy agent. The actioner will feature her in a fierce avatar. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Besides this, she also has Thalaivi where she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa. On the other hand, she also has Tejas.  

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut takes time off from Dhaakad shoot to enjoy a chill evening on a crew member's birthday; PHOTOS

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Dafa ho ja Hagna

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Pv May I know why you guys promote her so much ? I mean this is too much. Even if she sneezes you will write an article on that. Stop this torture.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Erotomaniac .... love from arnab

Anonymous 1 hour ago

no vaccine yet for erotomania !!