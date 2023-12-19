Crakk Teaser OUT: Vidyut Jammwal’s fresh and OTT action stunts promise an adrenaline-fueled ride

Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is a much-awaited movie. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. Just a few days back, on the occasion of Vidyut’s birthday, the team announced the release date of the unique sports action film which will be released on February 23, 2024. Now, just a while back, adding to the excitement, the team dropped the teaser of the film on their respective social media handles.

Vidyut Jammwal starring action entertainer Crakk teaser out

Today, on December 19, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser of his forthcoming film, Crakk. A 1 minute 25 25-second video clip is enough to give audiences an adrenaline-fueled ride that visibly pushes the boundaries of thrill and action. In the teaser, yet again, Vidyut is seen performing heart-pounding stunts that promise unparalleled screen action experiences.

It is worth mentioning that the teaser of Crakk not only enthralls but raises the cinema's production standards to new heights, creating an ovation-worthy spectacle against the picturesque backdrop of Poland. “Jeetegaa toh Jiyegaa! Get ready for a pulse-pounding journey that refuses to hit the brakes! #CRAKK,” he wrote in the caption while sharing the post.

Take a look:

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over the teaser of Crakk. A fan wrote, “Giving point break vibes”, another fan commented, “Looking like a wow,” and a third fan commented, “OG action hero is back”.

Another fan chimed in and said, “Faru hain bhai.. That bicycle stunt was out of the world .. Period !!” “What a #Crakking teaser!!,” commented another fan.

About Crakk

The film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was shot in the magnificent locations of Poland. This cinematic journey touches upon Vidyut's character, from the hurried slums of Mumbai to the nerve-wracking realm of extreme underground sports. Vidyut is set to unveil a fresh persona, showcasing jaw-dropping stunts bound to enchant the audience.

The film will mark the reunion of Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3. Written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momin, and Rehan Khan, with an additional screenplay dialogue crafted by Mohendar Pratap Singh, Crakk promises to be a spectacle.

Backed by Vidyut and Abbas Sayyed, the film will release next year on February 23, 2024.

