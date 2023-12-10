Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson starrer to release on THIS date

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is a highly anticipated movie, touted as a unique sports action film offering a never-seen-before action experience. The star-studded cast features Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. On the occasion of lead actor Vidyut's birthday, the film's release date has been unveiled, and it is set to hit the screens on February 23, 2024.

Release date of Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson announced

On Sunday, December 10, the makers of the movie Crakk officially announced the release date for the upcoming film. The movie marks the second collaboration between Vidyut Jammwal and director Aditya Datt, who previously worked together on Commando 3. Vidyut, a prominent actor in the action thriller genre, is not only starring in the film but is also turning producer for it under his banner Action Hero Films.

The ensemble cast includes Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The team is gearing up to deliver a high-octane action experience on the big screens on February 23 next year.

The producers, via their X account, stated, “Are you #CRAKK enough to risk it all to follow your dream? The stage is set for the ultimate game of survival on 23rd February 2024.”

Vidyut unveiled the movie's release date in a distinctive fashion, choosing to share glimpses of his annual retreat to the majestic Himalayan ranges, which serves as a respite from his opulent lifestyle. He conveyed his excitement for this upcoming chapter in his life.

More about Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson starrer Crakk

The film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa has been shot in the stunning locales of Poland. This cinematic journey traces Vidyut's character from the bustling slums of Mumbai to the exhilarating realm of extreme underground sports. Vidyut is set to unveil a fresh persona, showcasing jaw-dropping stunts that are bound to enchant the audience.

Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momin, and Rehan Khan, with additional screenplay-dialogue crafted by Mohendar Pratap Singh, Crakk promises to be a spectacle. It is produced by Vidyut and Abbas Sayyed.

