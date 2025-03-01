Crazxy Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Sohum Shah’-led thriller on big screens

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who won accolade for his 2018 film Tumbbad, is back with another gripping thriller titled Crazxy. Written and directed by Girish Kohli and produced by Shah under the banner, Sohum Shah Films, the movie released in theatres on February 28. 2025. Since then, cinephiles who watched the movie in theaters have been sharing their reviews of the entertainer on X (formerly Twitter). If you’re also planning to watch the movie on big screens, consider reading these tweets before!

Social media has been buzzing with reviews of Sohum Shah-led movie, Crazxy, which recently made its debut in cinemas. A user was blown by the extraordinary performance of the actor in the film. In his review, he noted, “Just watched #crazxy movie it's just mind blowing movie. @s0humshah sir was just extraordinary. its well written well directed unique thriller movie. Must watch movie 4/5 star from my side.”

Another user joined him and shared his two cents on the movie. In his review, he noted, “after tumbbad, sohum shah is again back with a banger of a movie CRAZXY. Watch it.”

A third expressed, “#Crazxy jaao dekhne nahi toh 5 saal baad masterpiece, underrated, deserves a better audience bolte rahoge.”

Soon after watching the film in theatre, a user penned on X, “Just came out of theatre, after watching Crazxy. @s0humshah is one gutsy producer and one hell of an actor. It's not easy producing and acting in such a movie, where u carry the movie on ur own shoulders only. Watch it to believe the class.”

Another user expressed, “Watched #crazxy just now...definitely a 4.5/5...a well made film with with a single actor...bhai 0 cameo(sikho bollywood)...tabh bhi 1.5 hours engaged rakhti h...pretty unnique concept, the surgery sequence was good...the cinematography is as good as all @s0humshah films.”

Crazxy released only in select cities and cinemas across the country. Looking at the hype of the film and the actor’s craft, several fans wanted him to release the film in their cities too. A user requested, “#Sohamshah sir please release your movie #Crazxy in small cities too. Really want to watch it in cinemas. We leave in Ratlam and #Crazxy is not released here. Please look into this.”

Take a look at some other Twitter reviews of Crazxy:

Apart from Shah, the film also stars Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan and Shilpa Shukla.