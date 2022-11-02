Crazy crowd outside Mannat to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday; VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Fans were seen chanting his name and standing with cakes, watch the video inside.
The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Wednesday. As he clocks his 57th birthday in style, let us rewind and have a look at his contribution to the Hindi film industry for over 30 years. Adding up, the makers of Pathaan, on this special day, will unveil the teaser of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While we surely look forward to this upcoming teaser, we have another development coming from Mannat.
A huge crowd of SRK's ardent fans was seen gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ located in Mumbai. We have got an exclusive glimpse of the situation outside Mannat. Some people are chanting Shah Rukh Khan’s name while a few of them have got cakes for the ‘birthday boy’. Some people have also begun singing songs from his popular films.
Have a look at the videos below.
Shah Rukh Khan and his journey
Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan since 1991. Both have been blessed with three kids–Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. On numerous occasions, Shah Rukh Khan has poured out his love for his family. Shah Rukh’s devotion to his family is admired by many of his fans to date.
He is a role model for many across the globe. Known as the Baadshah of Bollywood, the Government of India has awarded him the Padma Shri, and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour.
SRK is best known for films like Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993), Anjaam (1994), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to name a few.
We wish Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday!
