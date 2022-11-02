Crazy crowd outside Mannat to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday; VIDEO

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Wednesday. As he clocks his 57th birthday in style, let us rewind and have a look at his contribution to the Hindi film industry for over 30 years. Adding up, the makers of Pathaan, on this special day, will unveil the teaser of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While we surely look forward to this upcoming teaser, we have another development coming from Mannat.

A huge crowd of SRK's ardent fans was seen gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ located in Mumbai. We have got an exclusive glimpse of the situation outside Mannat. Some people are chanting Shah Rukh Khan’s name while a few of them have got cakes for the ‘birthday boy’. Some people have also begun singing songs from his popular films.