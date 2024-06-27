Creating playlists on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan isn't 'healthy' for music industry, says Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani has been serving the music industry for over three decades now and was recently honored with an Academy Award. He won the Best Original Song Oscars for his song Naatu Naatu which featured in SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR. In a recent interview with ETimes, Keeravani spoke about the side plight of prioritizing actors over artists for a song choice by listeners.

MM Keeravani reflects on his ‘India don’t have music stars, but playback singers’ remark

The legendary composer looked back at this debatable remark he made right after winning the Oscars and admitted that things are changing now owing to globalization. He said that if not today, the changes surely come tomorrow and it is a good sign. He added, “A true musician getting recognition for his own merit, is always welcome.”

MM Keeravani further said that he hopes people should opt for playlists of a lyricist, composer, or singer which is healthy for music. “But we have a Shah Rukh Khan playlist, Salman Khan songs playlist, which is not healthy for the music industry at least,” the 62-year-old said.

He further said that there’s nothing wrong with being an SRK fan but it doesn’t come under a music admirer category as in this case, people are not loving the music but Shah Rukh Khan as a performer. Keeravani continued, “So, whatever is associated with Shah Rukh Khan, I want to have that. I want to enjoy that. So, I cannot claim to be a music lover.”

MM Keeravani on life after Oscar win

In the same interview, the Baahubali composer touched upon people’s perspective of him after his global feat. He said that people who knew him continued to remain the same but for those who didn’t know him, their perception changed, because of the tag. Keeravani added, “You need a tag to introduce yourself to strangers.”

On the work front, MM Keeravani is currently gearing up for the release of Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha where he has yet again showered his magic of music. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead, the movie will hit theatres on July 5, 2024.

