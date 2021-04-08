Creating Toto: Ritesh Sidhwani reveals how Planet of The Apes team came on board Hello Charlie

The Hello Charlie shoot was delayed by nine months since the Gorilla Suit was not available on rent. Ritesh Sidhwani breaks down the process of creating Toto on set.

The adventure comedy, Hello Charlie, features Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff and Shlokka Pandit in key characters with not one, but two Gorilla’s. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani reveals that he was clear to get the best team from the world to bring the Gorilla to life and after his research, he got the team that worked on Planet of The Apes on board Hello Charlie. “It was very important for us to make sure that the Gorilla does not look the way our audiences have seen in the past. So, we went to LA, and finally came down to the conclusion that very few Gorilla suits’ were available in Hollywood. We had our eyes on the same suit that was used in the earlier part of Planet of Apes,” Ritesh shares, adding further that they had to wait for 9 months to get the suit on rent for the film.

“The suit was being used in some other Hollywood film, and unfortunately, when we got it, it was peak summer. We needed a proper stunt performer to be in the suit as only professionals are allowed by the actors’ guild to play this part. So we got, Garon Michael (known for Planet of The Apes) on board our film. He had to remain in the suit for seven hours a day, because it’s a whole long process to shoot,” Ritesh added.

The producer insists that while the CGI option was always open for them, they decided to take the real route. “It’s a man inside the Gorilla, so it’s a different process altogether. Our Toto, also needs to walk on his two feet. It’s not an entire film on them like Planet of The Apes. However, we did use CGI to enhance some things,” he signed off. In Hello Charlie, it’s Jackie Shroff who disguises himself as a Gorilla named Toto, to get rid of cops on the run. It’s said to be an adventure comedy gearing up for a digital premiere on April 9.

Credits :Pinkvilla

