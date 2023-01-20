Creators United 2023: Ashish Chanchlani wins Reel Star presents Most Viral Creator of the Year Award

Creators United 2023 stunned the internet with its historic event on January 15 and 16, where the nation's creative influencers from a variety of disciplines were recognised. The two-day exciting event was held in South Goa to recognise these content creators who give voice to ideas you are unable to articulate. It was organised by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla. The event was attended by the biggest names in the digital content creation domain. Ashish Chanchlani wins the Reel Star presents Most Viral Creator of the Year Award

Social media creator Ashish Chanchlani is a popular name and most of the content that he creates breaks the internet. His humour is his USP and thus, he was bestowed with ‘Reel Star Presents Most Viral Creator of the Year Award’ at the Creators United 2023 luxe event. Ashish Chanchlani was presented with this coveted title by Nick Bahl, Co-Founder of ReelStar and ReelPay. Ashish Chanchlani shares his feelings about winning this award Ashish Chanchlani was elated to receive this award and was excited about meeting his friends. He said, "Many of my influencer friends have won an award. My journey has been a roller-coaster ride. It has been filled with ups and downs, and even now, I am going through something but I have faith that the end will be amazing."

On what keeps him on top of the game Speaking about what keeps him on top of the game, Ashish Chanchlani, at the Creators United 2023 event, said, "I think it is keeping yourself updated with the current generation. What is the audience accepting, what are they liking and what newness do they want." Sharing his thoughts further about Creators United, Ashish exclaimed, "It's an amazing event. The organisation is great, and I loved it!" About Creators United 2023 event Creators United 2023 by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla celebrates the future of the digital world with India’s biggest online creators, platforms & digital pioneers. Mad Influence is India's leading influencer marketing agency, and Pinkvilla is a global mega lifestyle, and entertainment media hub. Speaking of the event, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant and Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte attended the grand opening ceremony. The red carpet was adorned by creators from the food, fashion, tech, gaming, finance, comedy, and beauty industries among other digital content domains. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL WINNERS LIST Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are: Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor

Reel Pay - Payments Partner

Goa Tourism - Tourism Partner

ALSO READ: Creators United 2023: Bhuvan Bam bags the prestigious Reel Star presents Star Creator of the Year Award