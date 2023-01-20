Creators United 2023: Bhuvan Bam bags the prestigious Reel Star presents Star Creator of the Year Award
Mad Influence & Pinkvilla hosted Creators United, the country's biggest two-day gala event that felicitated digital creators.
On January 15 and 16, Creators United 2023 startled the internet with its historic event, which honoured the nation's creative influencers across a range of fields. To honour these content artists who give voice to concepts you are unable to express, a thrilling two-day event was conducted in South Goa. Mad Influence and Pinkvilla organised it. The top personalities in the field of digital content development were present at the event.
Bhuvan Bam wins Reel Star presents Star Creator of the Year Award
Digital content creation ace Bhuvan Bam is among the first few creators who started vlogging, and his funny content, indeed, cracked the audience's funnybones. And, echoing the voice of the viewers, Bhuvan Bam was awarded the ‘Reel Star Presents Star Creator of the Year Award’ at the Creators United 2023 luxe event. Nick Bahl, Co-Founder of ReelStar and ReelPay, honoured Bhuvan Bam by presenting this prestigious award to him.
Bhuvan Bam's words of wisdom after winning the award
Bhuvan Bam was extremely thrilled to receive this coveted trophy and hugged everyone on stage. Decked in a smart three-piece suit and that stylish hairstyle, Bhuvan's style statement was certainly on point. After receiving the award, Bhuvan Bam stated, "It's wonderful, and more than winning this award, it's about meeting these people because everyone's busy, everyone's travelling. Hats off to Pinkvilla, Mad Influence and Creators United, who got everyone under the same roof. If I had to talk about my 7 years of journey in 30 seconds, it would be unfair. Well, it has been a rollercoaster ride. There are good days and then there are also bad days. All in all, we are still learning."
On what keeps him on top of the game
Speaking about what keeps him on top of the game, Bhuvan Bam, at the Creators United 2023 event, said, "Observation is the key when it comes to comedy. The more you travel and meet people, you keep getting humour around you." Overall, Bhuvan Bam described his entire experience at the Creators United 2023 event as "amazing."
About Creators United 2023 event
Creators United 2023 by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla celebrates the future of the digital world with India’s biggest online creators, platforms & digital pioneers. Mad Influence is India's leading influencer marketing agency, and Pinkvilla is a global mega lifestyle, and entertainment media hub. Speaking of the event, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant and Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte attended the grand opening ceremony. The red carpet was adorned by creators from the food, fashion, tech, gaming, finance, comedy, and beauty industries among other digital content domains.
