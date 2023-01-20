Creators United 2023: Bhuvan Bam bags the prestigious Reel Star presents Star Creator of the Year Award

On January 15 and 16, Creators United 2023 startled the internet with its historic event, which honoured the nation's creative influencers across a range of fields. To honour these content artists who give voice to concepts you are unable to express, a thrilling two-day event was conducted in South Goa. Mad Influence and Pinkvilla organised it. The top personalities in the field of digital content development were present at the event.

Digital content creation ace Bhuvan Bam is among the first few creators who started vlogging, and his funny content, indeed, cracked the audience's funnybones. And, echoing the voice of the viewers, Bhuvan Bam was awarded the ‘Reel Star Presents Star Creator of the Year Award’ at the Creators United 2023 luxe event. Nick Bahl, Co-Founder of ReelStar and ReelPay, honoured Bhuvan Bam by presenting this prestigious award to him.

Bhuvan Bam's words of wisdom after winning the award

Bhuvan Bam was extremely thrilled to receive this coveted trophy and hugged everyone on stage. Decked in a smart three-piece suit and that stylish hairstyle, Bhuvan's style statement was certainly on point. After receiving the award, Bhuvan Bam stated, "It's wonderful, and more than winning this award, it's about meeting these people because everyone's busy, everyone's travelling. Hats off to Pinkvilla, Mad Influence and Creators United, who got everyone under the same roof. If I had to talk about my 7 years of journey in 30 seconds, it would be unfair. Well, it has been a rollercoaster ride. There are good days and then there are also bad days. All in all, we are still learning."