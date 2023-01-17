Creators United 2023: Bhuvan Bam to Ashish Chanchlani; Full list of winners
Pinkvilla, in association with Mad Influence, celebrated content creators at Creators United: India’s biggest and the first experiential festival for creators.
Pinkvilla and Mad Influence hosted the first edition of Creators United 2023 on January 15 and 16 in Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. The two-day event saw India's biggest content creators and influencers from different walks of life coming under one roof. The grand event was graced by the honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte.
Day 1 was all about fun, activities, dance, music and networking. The carnival-themed extravaganza also featured a special dance performance by Folking Desi - Bhangra Crew and the top creators were seen enjoying the evening to the fullest. The day ended with a spectacular fireworks display. The second day of the event saw several activities including the award ceremony. A lot of your favourite creators won big at the Creators United 2023. Here's the complete winners' list:
FASHION 2023
Kritika Khurana - Mega Fashion Creator of the Year
Karron S Dhinggra - Stellar Fashion Creator of the Year
Rajvee Gandhi - Innovative Fashion Creator of the Year
BEAUTY 2023
Ankush Bahuguna - Iconic Beauty Creator of the Year
Roshni Walia - Outstanding Beauty Creator of the Year
TECH 2023
Techno Ruhez - Tech Creator of the Year
GAMING 2023
Mortal - Pro Gaming Creator of the Year
Payal Gaming - Dynamite Gaming Creator of the Year
Gamer Fleet - Ultimate Streaming Creator of the Year
ScoutOP - Hardcore Gaming Creator of the Year
Techno Gamerz - Top-Ranked Gaming Creator of the Year
FOOD 2023
Parul Gupta - Drool-worthy Food Creator of the Year
Chahat Anand - Food Review Creator of the Year
TRAVEL 2023
Larissa - Wanderlust Creator of the Year
Tanya Khanijow - Travel-Goals Creator of the Year
MSK - Adventurous Creator of the Year
COMEDY 2023
Round2Hell - Sketch Comedy Creator of the Year
Karan Sonawane - Dynamic Comedy Creator of the Year
Saloni Gaur - Satire Comedy Creator of the Year
Harsh Beniwal - All-round Comedy Creator of the Year
RJ Karishma - Quirky Comedy Creator of the Year
ENTERTAINMENT 2023
SlayyPoint - Versatile Entertainment Creator of the Year
Rohit Zinjurke - Blockbuster Entertainment Creator of the Year
Riyaz Aly - Unrivaled Entertainment Creator of the Year
VLOGS 2023
Gaurav Kapoor - Inventive Vlogging Creator of the Year
Mumbaikar Nikhil - Inimitable Vlogging Creator of the Year
Karan Sehgal - Sensational Vlogging Creator of the Year
FINANCE 2023
Fincocktail - Fin-tastic Finance Creator of the Year
HEALTH / FITNESS 2023
Rubal Dhankar - Fit n Fab Health Creator of the Year
Sapna Vyas - Exceptional Health Creator of the Year
DANCE 2023
Awez Darbar - Paramount Dance Creator of the Year
Aadil Khan - Choreo Whiz Creator of the Year
Nagma - Move Busting Creator of the Year
ROASTING / REACTION 2023
Triggered Insaan - Roast Master Creator of the Year
Lakshay Chaudhary - Comeback Pro Creator of the Year
LIFESTYLE 2023
Jannat Zubair - Illustrious Lifestyle Creator of the Year
Barkha Singh - Spectacular Lifestyle Creator of the Year
STANDUP COMEDIAN 2023
Anubhav Bassi - Genius Stand Up Creator of the Year
Aakash Gupta - Improv Ace Creator of the Year
EDUCATION & MOTIVATION 2023
Abhi and Niyu - Insightful Edu Creator of the Year
Jay Kapoor - Motivational Edu Creator of the Year
AVIATION 2023
Tapesh & Prachi - Ace Aviation Creator of the Year
GROUP 2023
OJ Gang (6 members) - Super Creator Squad of the Year
OTHERS
Bhuvan Bam - Star Creator of the Year
Ashishi Chanchlani - Most Viral Creator of the Year
Sameeksha Takke - Upcoming Creator of the Year
Riva Arora - Stylish Kid Influencer of the Year
Magsplay - Standout Creator of the Year
Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are:
Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor
Reel Pay - Payments Partner
Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort - Hospitality Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Pentagon Events & Activation Pvt Ltd - Event Partner
