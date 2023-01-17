Creators United 2023: Bhuvan Bam to Ashish Chanchlani; Full list of winners

Day 1 was all about fun, activities, dance, music and networking . The carnival-themed extravaganza also featured a special dance performance by Folking Desi - Bhangra Crew and the top creators were seen enjoying the evening to the fullest. The day ended with a spectacular fireworks display. The second day of the event saw several activities including the award ceremony. A lot of your favourite creators won big at the Creators United 2023. Here's the complete winners' list:

Pinkvilla and Mad Influence hosted the first edition of Creators United 2023 on January 15 and 16 in Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. The two-day event saw India's biggest content creators and influencers from different walks of life coming under one roof. The grand event was graced by the honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte.

FASHION 2023

Kritika Khurana - Mega Fashion Creator of the Year

Karron S Dhinggra - Stellar Fashion Creator of the Year

Rajvee Gandhi - Innovative Fashion Creator of the Year

BEAUTY 2023

Ankush Bahuguna - Iconic Beauty Creator of the Year

Roshni Walia - Outstanding Beauty Creator of the Year

TECH 2023

Techno Ruhez - Tech Creator of the Year

GAMING 2023

Mortal - Pro Gaming Creator of the Year

Payal Gaming - Dynamite Gaming Creator of the Year

Gamer Fleet - Ultimate Streaming Creator of the Year

ScoutOP - Hardcore Gaming Creator of the Year

Techno Gamerz - Top-Ranked Gaming Creator of the Year

FOOD 2023

Parul Gupta - Drool-worthy Food Creator of the Year

Chahat Anand - Food Review Creator of the Year

TRAVEL 2023

Larissa - Wanderlust Creator of the Year

Tanya Khanijow - Travel-Goals Creator of the Year

MSK - Adventurous Creator of the Year

COMEDY 2023

Round2Hell - Sketch Comedy Creator of the Year

Karan Sonawane - Dynamic Comedy Creator of the Year

Saloni Gaur - Satire Comedy Creator of the Year

Harsh Beniwal - All-round Comedy Creator of the Year

RJ Karishma - Quirky Comedy Creator of the Year

ENTERTAINMENT 2023

SlayyPoint - Versatile Entertainment Creator of the Year

Rohit Zinjurke - Blockbuster Entertainment Creator of the Year

Riyaz Aly - Unrivaled Entertainment Creator of the Year

VLOGS 2023

Gaurav Kapoor - Inventive Vlogging Creator of the Year

Mumbaikar Nikhil - Inimitable Vlogging Creator of the Year

Karan Sehgal - Sensational Vlogging Creator of the Year

FINANCE 2023

Fincocktail - Fin-tastic Finance Creator of the Year

HEALTH / FITNESS 2023

Rubal Dhankar - Fit n Fab Health Creator of the Year

Sapna Vyas - Exceptional Health Creator of the Year

DANCE 2023

Awez Darbar - Paramount Dance Creator of the Year

Aadil Khan - Choreo Whiz Creator of the Year

Nagma - Move Busting Creator of the Year

ROASTING / REACTION 2023

Triggered Insaan - Roast Master Creator of the Year

Lakshay Chaudhary - Comeback Pro Creator of the Year

LIFESTYLE 2023

Jannat Zubair - Illustrious Lifestyle Creator of the Year

Barkha Singh - Spectacular Lifestyle Creator of the Year

STANDUP COMEDIAN 2023

Anubhav Bassi - Genius Stand Up Creator of the Year

Aakash Gupta - Improv Ace Creator of the Year

EDUCATION & MOTIVATION 2023

Abhi and Niyu - Insightful Edu Creator of the Year

Jay Kapoor - Motivational Edu Creator of the Year

AVIATION 2023

Tapesh & Prachi - Ace Aviation Creator of the Year

GROUP 2023

OJ Gang (6 members) - Super Creator Squad of the Year

OTHERS

Bhuvan Bam - Star Creator of the Year

Ashishi Chanchlani - Most Viral Creator of the Year

Sameeksha Takke - Upcoming Creator of the Year

Riva Arora - Stylish Kid Influencer of the Year

Magsplay - Standout Creator of the Year

Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are:

Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor

Reel Pay - Payments Partner

Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort - Hospitality Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Pentagon Events & Activation Pvt Ltd - Event Partner