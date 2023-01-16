Creators United 2023 Day 1 ends with a fun-filled Sundowner Carnival

The biggest influencers and creators of the country, from diverse categories including – lifestyle, vlogs, stand-up comedy, food, travel, tech, fashion, beauty and a lot more, attended the first edition of Creators United 2023, on January 15 in Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. The two-day event hosted by Pinkvilla and Mad Influence kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony, which was graced by the honourable Chief Minister of Goa - Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery - Government of Goa - Rohan Khaunte.

Day 1, an ultra-exclusive event ended with a carnival-themed party that witnessed top social media platforms, creators, and influencers under one roof. There were many activities to curate an unforgettable day of fun and joy, from the networking sundowner, music, mindful activities, and much more. The creators were unwinding the sundowner carnival to the fullest. The guests were seen in their best carnival spirit and transformed the blank space into a carnival extravaganza.