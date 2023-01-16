Creators United 2023 Day 1 ends with a fun-filled Sundowner Carnival
The day one of Creators United India’s biggest and the first experiential festival for creators looked every bit extravagant.
The biggest influencers and creators of the country, from diverse categories including – lifestyle, vlogs, stand-up comedy, food, travel, tech, fashion, beauty and a lot more, attended the first edition of Creators United 2023, on January 15 in Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. The two-day event hosted by Pinkvilla and Mad Influence kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony, which was graced by the honourable Chief Minister of Goa - Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery - Government of Goa - Rohan Khaunte.
Day 1, an ultra-exclusive event ended with a carnival-themed party that witnessed top social media platforms, creators, and influencers under one roof. There were many activities to curate an unforgettable day of fun and joy, from the networking sundowner, music, mindful activities, and much more. The creators were unwinding the sundowner carnival to the fullest. The guests were seen in their best carnival spirit and transformed the blank space into a carnival extravaganza.
The highlight of the networking soiree was a special dance performance by Folking Desi - Bhangra Crew and it was a total vibe. A spectacular fireworks display brought an end to the BIGGEST and COOLEST immersive creator festival in India.
The Creators United 2023 awards ceremony is set to take place on 16th January 2023 and will celebrate the brightest content creation superstars changing India's digital landscape.
Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the education and motivation category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa.
Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are:
Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor
Reel Pay - Payments Partner
Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort - Hospitality Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Pentagon Events & Activation Pvt Ltd - Event Partner
Also Read| Creators United 2023: Goa CM Pramod Sawant flags off the two-day experiential festival for digital stars
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more