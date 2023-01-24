Creators United 2023: Here are the winners in the comedy category

Pinkvilla and Mad Influence recently hosted the first edition of Creators United 2023 at Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. India's biggest event brought top creators and influencers from different fields together for a grand gala night. Creators United 2023 was held on January 15 and 16. The event was hosted to celebrate the country's best creators for their contribution in the digital space.

Several creators won big at the Creators United 2023. Speaking of the Reel Star backed Comedy Category, five influencers won awards for their unique and hilarious content. The list included Round2Hell, Karan Sonawane, Saloni Gaur, Harsh Beniwal and RJ Karishma. Nick Bahl, Co-Founder, ReelStar & ReelPay had presented these prestigious awards to them.

Harsh Beniwal

Harsh Beniwal is a well-known creator. He bagged the title of ‘Reel Star presents All-round Comedy Creator of the Year’ at the Creators United 2023. He conceptulises content which is based on everyday scenarios. Apart from content creation, Harsh also has a career as an actor. He has featured in an OTT show for which he also received an award. Harsh enjoys a following of 5.7 million on Instagram. Round2Hell

Round2Hell lifted the ‘Reel Star presents Sketch Comedy Creator of the Year’ title at the Creators United 2023. The channel is handled by Wasim Ahmad, Nazim Ahmad, and Zayn Saifi. The trio make hilarious content on quirky topics. They also make spoof videos of shows like Crime Patrol, CID and others that are loved by the audience. They enjoy a massive fan following of 2.7 million on Instagram. Karan Sonawane

Karan Sonawane is popularly known as Focused Indian on Instagram. He never fails to tickle everyone's funnybones with his relatable content. He won the ‘Reel Star presents Dynamic Comedy Creator of the Year’ title. The title aptly suits him and his unique content. In a short span of time, he has managed to steal hearts with his witty content. He has 1 million followers on Instagram. Saloni Gaur

Saloni Gaur is a popular name in the digital space. She adds her own humourous tadka to her videos based on social issues. She won the ‘Reel Star presents Satire Comedy Creator of the Year’ title. Apart from this, Saloni also mimics a lot of celebs and her videos take over the Internet in no time. She is also often seen collaborating with her grandmother in several videos, and creates relatable and funny content with her. Saloni has 1 million followers on Instagram. RJ Karishma

RJ Karishma has stormed social media with her rib-tickling content. She won 'Reel Star presents Quirky Comedy Creator of the Year' title. It perfectly describes her. Even she makes videos that are based on day-to-day scenarios. She has also collaborated with a lot of noted cricketers, and has created funny content with them. Karishma has 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

