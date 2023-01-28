Creators United 2023: Karan Singh Magic takes away the Magical Content Creator of the Year award

On January 15 and 16, Creators United 2023 shook the internet with its historic event, which honoured the nation's creative influencers across a wide range of fields. To honour these digital content artists who give voice to unique concepts, a thrilling two-day event was conducted in South Goa which was organized by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla. The top personalities in the field of digital content development graced the event with their presence. Karan Singh Magic bags the Magical Content Creator of the Year award

Digital content creator Karan Singh is known for his magic and illusions. He has stunned many Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan with his tricks. Coming from a traditional Sikh family, Karan had to persuade his parents about the field of magic being a lucrative, sustainable, and a trustworthy vocation, and then turned his dream into a reality. He also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and YouTube. Recently, at the Creators United 2023 luxe event, Karan has been honoured with the ‘Magical Content Creator of the Year’ award. Check out the post here:

About Creators United 2023 event Creators United 2023 by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla celebrates the future of the digital world with India’s biggest online creators, platforms & digital pioneers. Mad Influence is India's leading influencer marketing agency, and Pinkvilla is a global mega lifestyle, and entertainment media hub. Speaking of the event, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant and Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte attended the grand opening ceremony of Creators United 2023. The red carpet was adorned by creators from the food, fashion, tech, gaming, finance, comedy, and beauty industries among other digital content domains. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL WINNERS LIST Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are: Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor Reel Pay - Payments Partner Goa Tourism - Tourism Partner

