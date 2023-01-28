Creators United 2023: Sameeksha Takke bags Upcoming Creator of the Year award

On January 15 and 16, Creators United 2023 shook the internet with its memorable event, which honoured the nation's creative influencers across a wide range of fields. To honour these digital content artists, a thrilling two-day event was conducted in South Goa which was organized by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla. The top personalities in the field of digital content development graced the event with their presence. Sameeksha Takke wins ‘Upcoming Creator of Year’ Award

Digital content creator Sameeksha Takke is famous for her entertaining and fun-loving videos on Instagram Reels and YouTube. Her videos are mostly related to drama, dancing, comedy, emotions, and shayaris. Based in Mumbai, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and echoing the voice of the viewers, she was felicitated with the ‘Upcoming Creator of the Year’ award at the Creators United 2023 luxe event. For the gala awards night, Sameeksha looked gorgeous in a leaf green thigh slit dress as she posed for the cameras. Check out the video here:

About Creators United 2023 event Creators United 2023 by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla celebrates the future of the digital world with India’s biggest online creators, platforms and digital pioneers. Mad Influence is India's leading influencer marketing agency, and Pinkvilla is a global mega lifestyle, and entertainment media hub. Speaking of the event, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant and Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte, attended the grand opening ceremony of Creators United 2023. The red carpet was adorned by creators from the food, fashion, tech, gaming, finance, comedy, and beauty industries among other digital content domains. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL WINNERS LIST Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are: Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor Reel Pay - Payments Partner Goa Tourism - Tourism Partner

