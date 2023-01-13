Creators United Award Nominations: All the nominees for the vlog category

YouTube is a place where we find solutions for almost everything. Any problem in the kitchen or any technical trouble? Just search for a video on YouTube and there lies your answer! You have several videos to your rescue. Well, vlogs are something similar which have our backs for almost every life problem. From cheering you up to making you feel that every family faces the same issues, there are YouTubers whose Vlogs are so relatable that they instantly become a part of our families and make way to our dinner table conversations. To highlight the fabulous work of these YouTubers, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence is coming up with Creators United. Now, if you are wondering what Creators United is then let us tell you that it's an amalgamation of content and creators - the blend highly loved and consumed by the audience on social media. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence joined hands to bring ahead India's biggest and experiential festival, Creators United for the most loved content creators in India. Today, we are going to have the spotlight on some of the extremely popular and loved vloggers who have paved the way straight into the hearts of their fans, and have become big names on YouTube.

Here are the nominees for the vlog category: Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav Taneja has become a household name. His vlogs are not only relatable but also so much fun. His wife and two adorable daughters are an important part of his vlogs, and fans absolutely love them. His vlogs are a mix of everything- including travel, lifestyle, comedy, emotions, cricket, gym, family, etc. His YouTube channel name is ‘Flying Beast’ and he has a subscriber base of 7.79M.

Sourav Joshi

Sourav Joshi rose to fame during the first lockdown of COVID-19 when he started posting daily vlogs on his YouTube channel. He initially used to share sketching videos and tutorials and became popular because of that. He also shares videos from his hometown Uttarakhand, where he showcases the beauty and culture of the state. His YouTube channel ‘Sourav Joshi Vlogs’ has a subscriber base of 19.1M.

Mumbiker Nikhil

Mumbiker Nikhil as he is popularly known, is from Mumbai. He is a moto vlogger and often shares vlogs about his bike rides and travels. Well, he has also started sharing daily vlogs and fans are loving it. He is married to another YouTuber and influencer Shanice and they welcomed their daughter recently. Nikhil’s authenticity, his language, his story, his family background - everything seems to have hit the right spot for his fans. With a subscriber base of 3.93M, his YouTube channel is named ‘Mumbiker Nikhil’.

Gaurav Kapoor

A popular stand-up comedian, Gaurav Kapoor has found his fan following in millions of people who love to laugh at his jokes. He is a Delhi-based comedian who holds a journalism degree and quit his full-time job to get into the field of stand-up comedy. Well, his YouTube channel with the name of ‘Gaurav Kapoor Vlogs’ has a fan base of 390K subscribers.

Karan Sehgal

Karan Sehgal is a 28-year-old social media star who shares amazing content about travel, food, lifestyle and luxury. Besides enjoying a massive social media following, he also has a YouTube channel ‘Karan Sehgal Vlogs’ which has over 800K plus subscribers.

Karan Singh Magic

He is a mind reader, magician, mentalist, entertainer and what not. Karan Singh blows away the minds of his subscribers with his videos wherein he comes up with amazing tricks. He is known for using his audience as a prop while performing on stage, and has been titled 'Modern Day Wizard' by The New York Times. He enjoys a subscriber base of 609K.

Shanice