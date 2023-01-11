Creators United Award Nominations: Check out the nominees for the beauty category

Someone rightly said “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” Well, staying true to this thought, we have several beauty influencers who are changing the beauty game altogether on social media and (in a good way) of course! To highlight the fabulous work of these influencers, Pinkvilla is coming up with Creators United. Now, if you are wondering what Creators United is then let us tell you that it's an amalgamation of content and creators - the blend highly loved and consumed by the audience on social media. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence joined hands to bring ahead India's biggest and experiential festival, Creators United for the most-loved content creators in India. Today we are going to have the spotlight on some of the extremely popular and loved beauty influencers who have paved the way straight into the hearts of their fans and have become big names in the beauty industry.

Let us check out the nominations for the beauty category: Ankush Bahuguna

Who said that men cannot wear makeup or become beauty influencers? Well, breaking all these norms we have Ankush Bahuguna who is quite popular on social media. He makes short videos on Instagram and YouTube. He is quite popular for his comic timing, and his Instagram page with the name of Ankush Bahuguna himself has about 1M followers. He has another page which is dedicated to videos related to makeup and beauty with the name Wing It with Ankush Bahuguna. As the bio of this page suggests, you will see him winging it with makeup in the videos. He is one of the very few male influencers who is quite vocal about men's fashion and makeup.

Guneet Virdi

Guneet Virdi is a professional celebrity makeup artist in Delhi. She does magic with her makeup brush and transforms a woman’s beauty. She has learnt the art of makeup at the London College of Make-up. She also holds professional certification from Dermalogica in skincare. This makes her blend in makeup with tailored skincare solutions that enhance one’s beauty from the inside out. Her Instagram handle has around 887K followers.

Kritika Khurana

Kritika Khurana or popularly known as ‘thatbohogirl’ is quite a popular name on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following and her style is often talked about. She influences several girls and gives them inspiration on how to dress up and look their best on a day-to-day life. From setting trends to spreading body positivity, Kritika sure is a ray of sunshine on social media. She has almost 1.7M followers.

Roshni Walia