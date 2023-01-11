Creators United Award Nominations: Check out the nominees for the travel category

In a few days, Pinkvilla will be hosting its first-ever award show for digital stars called 'Creators United’ on January 15 and 16 in South Goa. While we are gearing up to bring the best of content from fashion, food, travel and more, we are also super excited to announce our nominees for the gala event. The nominees include some extremely popular creators who rule social media with their amazing travel content. Apart from giving us virtual tours of the world, these stars have also proven to be some of the most amazing creators on digital media.

Here are the nominees for the travel category: Karan Sehgal

Karan Sehgal is a 28-year-old social media star who shares amazing content about travel, food, lifestyle and luxury. Besides enjoying a massive social media following, he also has a YouTube channel ‘Karan Sehgal Vlogs’ which has over 800K plus subscribers. He has traveled to more than 15 countries and his content is loved by his fans. MSK

Mohammed Salim Khan aka MSK is a famous YouTuber as well as social media influencer. He enjoys uploading content about his life, travel, bike ride and so much more. Through his vlogs, he gives us virtual tours of different places and his content is loved by millions of people. Not only does he have 400K followers on Instagram but also more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Tanya Khanijow

Tanya Khanijow is a social media influencer who is well known for her travel vlogs. She is very popular on YouTube and is soon going to hit 1 Million subscribers. Talking about her content, she regularly posts videos about her travel and adventurous stories. Moreover, being a solo travel enthusiast, she also discusses the cost of traveling and accommodation options for tourists which leads to a lot of engagement on her channel. Shenaz Treasury

Shenaz Treasury is a digital content creator who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Besides having a million followers on Insta, Shehnaz also has a YouTube channel with over 200K subscribers. Her travel content is unique of all, as she shares pictures and videos from all over the world with her fans. From exploring the unexplored places to trying different delicacies and meeting new people, Shehnaz is an inspiration for all. As for us, we just love watching her content. Larissa D’Sa

Larissa D’Sa is a 29-year-old social media influencer and a popular YouTuber. With over 588K subscribers on YouTube and 720K followers on Instagram, her unique travel content is loved by every group of people. She shares pictures and videos from different dreamy locations and also gives beauty tips and lifestyle blogs. Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the travel category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa. Vote for your favourite creator HERE. Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are: Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor Reel Pay - Payments Partner Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort - Hospitality Partner Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner Pentagon Events & Activation Pvt Ltd - Event Partner

