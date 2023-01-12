Creators United Award Nominations: Here are the nominees for the dance category

In a few days, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence will be hosting its first-ever creators award show 'Creators United’ on January 15 and 16 in South Goa. While we are gearing up to bring the best of content from fashion, food, travel and more, we are also elated to declare our next set of nominees. We are now shifting our attention to some extremely popular creators who've ruled the social media with their amazing dance skills. Apart from presenting some unique dance steps, these stars have also proven to be some of the most amazing creators on social media. Here are the nominees for the Creators United ‘Dance’ category. The nominees include Gima Ashi, Aadil Khan, Riva Arora, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Zaid Darbar.

Garima Chaurasia aka Gima Ashi is a super popular social media influencer who is known for her style and dance. She rose to fame after her dance video on “Bohot Hard” went viral. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. With over 500K plus subscribers on YouTube, she has 14.7 million followers on Instagram. Talking about her content, she mostly posts about fashion, lifestyle and dance. However, her dance is something that has garnered her a lot of popularity in the past few years. Moreover, she has also featured in several music videos. Aadil Khan

Dancer, celebrity choreographer, and social media influencer Aadil Khan rose to popularity with his dance video on Guru Randhawa's song “Suit Suit Karda” in 2017. Besides enjoying a massive fan following, he has also featured in several music videos alongside popular actors. Currently, he has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and he is soon going to hit 3 million followers on YouTube. As for us, we are just fans of his dance moves, and can’t wait to see his future projects. Riva Arora

Riva Arora is a 13-year-old model, child actress, social media influencer and what not. She gained fandom at a very young age with her unique acting skills. She has acted in movies like Mom, Uri and many more. Riva has over 9.5 million followers on Instagram and 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Talking about her content, this young talent shares pictures and videos from her daily life where she talks about fashion, travel and dance. Her dance videos have gone super viral which has helped her achieve this stardom at such a young age. Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is a Mumbai-based social media influencer who talks about fashion, travel, makeup, lifestyle and dance. She is very much active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Besides hitting 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, she also has 8.6 million followers on Instagram. We just love her content, and her dance videos are recreated by her several fans which has helped her a lot in making a name in the dance community. Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is a Mumbai based dancer and choreographer who rose to fame after his dance videos went viral on social media. Currently, he has over 26.7 million followers on Instagram and he is soon going to hit 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Talking about his content, he shares travel and dance videos which became an instant hit. His dance videos are recreated by every age group and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon him. Zaid Darbar

Zaid Darbar is a social media influencer, dancer and a choreographer. He is the real brother of Awez Darbar and they have a dance school as well. He is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. He has over 4.4 million followers on Instagram and almost 250K subscribers on YouTube. Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the dance category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa.

