Creators United Award Nominations: Here are the nominees for the education and motivation category

Pinkvilla and Mad Influence are elated to announce the popular nominees in the 'education and motivation' category, who rule social media with their influential content and keep us hooked through their channels. The nominees in the 'education and motivation' category for 'Creators United’ include Himeesh Madaan, Jay Kapoor, Abhi and Niyu, Gautam Khetrapal, and Prakhar Gupta. These names have carved a space in the hearts of netizens, and are known for their inspiring and motivating content.

Pinkvilla and Mad Influence are all set for their first-ever award show for digital stars called ' Creators United' , which will be held on January 15 and 16 in South Goa. We are ecstatic to bring you the best creators from diverse sectors like food, fashion, travel, and so on. The gala event will witness the presence of popular social media personalities who will be honoured for their unique content and valuable contribution to our day-to-day life.

Here are the nominees for the education and motivation category:

Himeesh Madaan

Himeesh Madaan is a social media influencer who believes in impacting lives with his motivational speeches. Himeesh is a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, performance coach, and writer by profession. He also founded 'Seekhega India' which is India's first such internet-based online learning platform in Hindi language, where users can gain immense knowledge. His inspiring sessions have impacted millions and encouraged the youth to have a unique perspective on life. Himeesh has a huge number of 272K followers on Instagram and 6.53M subscribers on YouTube.

Jay Kapoor

Jay Kapoor is another popular social media personality who has impacted millions of lives with his influential content. Jay has been creating content since he was 14 and loves experimenting and building tech products. He has built amazing products such as Flash Sale Helper, Loot Alert App, etc. Jay has 455K Instagram followers and 613K subscribers on YouTube.

Abhi and Niyu

Abhiraj and Niyati or popularly known as Abhi and Niyu are among the top social media content creators. The couple rose to fame with their series #100ReasonsToLoveIndia, where they travelled across the lengths and breaths of the country to find 100 heartwarming stories of change, positivity, and inspiration. Their well-researched and curated content receives tremendous reaction from fans and followers. Abhi and Niyu enjoy a massive 2.7M followers on Instagram and 3.37M subscribers on YouTube.

Gautam Khetrapal

Gautam Khetarpal is a transformational speaker, host, trainer, and entrepreneur by profession. Gautam brings his unique perspective to learning in the modern world, touching on ideas like belief hacking, authenticity, personal mastery, and finding your tribe. He has 3,172 followers on Instagram.

Prakhar Gupta

Prakhar Gupta popularly known for his YouTube channel 'Prakhar Ke Pravachan' is another popular social media personality who creates videos on complex issues such as psychology, philosophy, motivation, and many more. He is a YouTuber, content creator, and Podcaster by profession. Prakhar started his journey in 2020 and enjoys 94.2k followers on Instagram and 203K subscribers on YouTube.

Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the education and motivation category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa.

