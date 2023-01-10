Creators United Award Nominations: Here are the nominees for the fashion category

2023 is finally here and so are the Creators United Awards! In a week’s time, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence will be hosting India’s first and biggest experiential festival 'Creators United' for content creators in India. The first edition of the two-day event will be held in Goa on January 15 and 16. The awards will bring together the country’s top-notch content creators and influencers from different walks of life under one roof. Before the first edition kicks off in style, we have a list of creators who have taken the fashion industry to the next level. With their on-point social media game and unique fashion ideas, these creators have managed to win everyone's hearts. The jury has shortlisted a few noted names from the fashion industry that include Karron S Dhingra, Rajvee Gandhi, Kritika Khurana, Kinjal Bhanushali, Roshni Walia and Nagma Mirajkar.

Here are the nominees for the fashion category: Karron S Dhingra Karron is a one-stop destination for men’s styling. From sharing cool ideas on amping up the fashion game to giving tips about grooming, his Instagram and Youtube channel are filled with apt videos. Karron enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Speaking of his YouTube, he has around 4.5 million subscribers. Karron's videos are a perfect mix of style and humour.

Rajvee Gandhi Rajvee Gandhi's social media is all things chic. The fashionable creator enjoys a massive fan following of 1.2 million on Instagram. She literally eats, breathes and thinks fashion. Rajvee has definitely created a space for herself on the Internet and her content proves that she's here to stay. She helps her followers make stylish choices when it comes to choosing outfits.

Kritika Khurana Kritika Khurana is a well-known name in the fashion world. She has been featured in several magazines and added feathers to her hat. With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Kritika loves to treat them with her oh-so-dreamy looks. She also gives insights from her swanky getaways. Be it casual, formal, or traditional, she manages to turn heads in every outfit.

Kinjal Bhanushali Kinjal Bhanushali's Instagram is a mix of fashion, beauty and travel. She keeps dishing out major fashion and travel goals. The young creator travels the globe and makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. She also gives tips to her followers on styling their outfits for different occasions.

Roshni Walia Apart from impressing her fans with her acting chops, Roshni Walia has also mastered in flaunting her fashionable looks. Roshni, who enjoys a huge following of 1.6 million on Instagram, keeps giving her fans a sneak peek into her daily life. She also treats them with fashion videos and acing chic outfits.

Nagma Mirajkar Nagma Mirajkar rose to fame because of her out-of-the-box videos. She has taken the Internet by storm with her amazing content. Her relatable fashion ideas keep her fans glued to her handle. Even her dance videos too grab everyone's attention soon after she shares them on social media. Within a short span of time, she has managed to establish herself. She enjoys a total of 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the fashion category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa. Vote for your favorite creator here.

