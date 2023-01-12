Creators United Award Nominations: Here are the nominees for the health and fitness category

Pinkvilla and Mad Influence is hosting the first ever award show 'Creators United’ for social media influencers in South Goa. The event will take place on Sunday and Monday, January 15 and 16. Digital stars from different categories including fashion, food, fitness, travel and more will grace the gala event. Ahead of the big event, here is the nominee list for the health and fitness category Four influencers have been picked as nominees under this category. These digital stars are popularly known for their workout videos, and for promoting healthy and a balanced lifestyle.

Check out the nominees for the health and fitness category here: Kavy Kavy is one of the most popular female fitness influencers on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following of 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 5.9 Million followers on YouTube. Kavy sets major fitness and couple goals. Her relationship formula is 'hustle together', and she shares several workout videos with her husband Umang Katyal, who is also a fitness model. Kavy is also a gold champion in Arm Wrestling.

Sapna Vyas Next up, Sapna Vyas, personal coach for fitness and weight management, is our second nominee in the health and fitness category. She gives cues on how to maintain a healthy diet and weight through her videos on Instagram, where she enjoys a fan following of 1.5 million followers. She was also featured in Forbes as the Top Content Creator of 2022. Sapna also shares motivational videos on positive thinking, stress, and more.

Gunjan Shouts Gunjan is a popular digital creator on Instagram and YouTube for fitness. She motivates netizens on healthy lifestyle, exercise and diet. Gunjan is known for reels on yoga, healthy habits, and tips on diet, and more. The influencer enjoys a fan following of 349K on Instagram and 1.6 million on YouTube. Gunjan also hosts interactive sessions to empower women.

Rubal Dhankar Rubal Dhankar is a former contestant of the popular reality show - Roadies X4, and is a fitness model on social media. He enjoys a massive fan base of 796K followers on Instagram. From bodybuilding and intense workout videos to wrestling, Rubal is an all rounder. He has 2.22 million subscribers on Youtube as well.