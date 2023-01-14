Creators United Award Nominations: Here are the nominees for the lifestyle category

There are several content creators on social media and fans love all of them. Talking about lifestyle bloggers, there are many but only a few manage to pave the way straight into the hearts of their fans with their relatable content. To highlight the fabulous work of these bloggers, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence is coming up with Creators United. Now, if you are wondering what Creators United is then let us tell you that it's an amalgamation of content and creators - the blend highly loved and consumed by the audience on social media. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence joined hands to bring ahead India's biggest and experiential festival, Creators United for the most loved content creators in India. Today, we are going to have the spotlight on some of the extremely popular and loved lifestyle bloggers who have become big names.

Here are the nominees for the lifestyle category: Ritu Taneja

A pilot, a wife, a mother of 2 kids and what not! Ritu Taneja is an inspiration for all those women who want to make it big in their life. She not only is brilliant at her job but is a perfectionist in her personal space as well. Ritu strikes a perfect balance in her professional and personal life and today has become quite a popular creator. She is also the co-founder of the popular YouTube channel, Flying Beast. The channel is run by her husband, who is also a famous YouTuber - Gaurav Taneja. Barkha Singh

Barkha is not just one of the most loved content creators but is also a well-known actress. She has been a part of several web shows including, Masaba Masaba 2 and The Great Weddings Of Munnes. Her content is loved by her fans. Her following on Instagram is around 2.8M. She also has a YouTube channel with the name Barkha Singh. She has around 324K subscribers on that channel. From travel, beauty, fashion and daily vlogs - her channel has everything. Jannat Zubair

Jannat is a popular TV actress who was a part of several hit TV shows like Tu Aashiqui, Phulwa and others. She started her acting career at a very young age. Now, Jannat is not just an actress but she also is a very popular content creator. She has a massive fan base of 45.4M followers on Instagram and her YouTube channel has 3.63M subscribers. Roshni Walia

Roshni Walia is a popular name in the television industry. She has acted in several TV serials. Her cute face and beautiful smile has made her popular among fans. She enjoys over 1.6M followers on her page which goes by the name ‘roshniwaliaa’. She also has a YouTube channel with 21.7K subscribers. Ashi Khanna

Ashi Khanna is an Indian model, actress, content creator and YouTuber. She is very popular for making lip-sync videos. She was also a TikTok star. Her Instagram page has 1.7M followers and her YouTube channel has 845K subscribers. Tapesh Kumar

Tapesh Kumar is an airline pilot and quite a popular name on social media. He creates vlogs with his wife who too is an airline pilot. Their YouTube channel is called ‘Tapchi’ and they have 97.4K subscribers. Ayush Mehra

Ayush is quite a popular name on social media. He is an actor who has worked in several web shows and films. His Instagram page has 1.2M followers and his YouTube channel has 117K subscribers. Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the lifestyle category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa. Vote for your favourite creator HERE. Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are: Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor Reel Pay - Payments Partner Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort - Hospitality Partner Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner Pentagon Events & Activation Pvt Ltd - Event Partner

