Creators United Award Nominations: Here are the nominees for the stand-up comedian category

In just two days, Pinkvilla, in association with Mad Influence, will be hosting the first-ever edition of Creators United- India’s first and biggest experimental influencer event for your favourite content creators. The event will take place in South Goa on the 15th and 16th of January, 2023, and will bring together some of the best content creators from fashion, beauty, travel, comedy and other categories under one roof. We are also set to honour and celebrate some amazing Indian stand-up comedians who made us go ROFL with their hilarious jokes, comic timing and great sense of humour! Creators United Awards 2023 is just around the corner and now would be a great time to check out the nominees for the stand-up comedian category and vote for your favourite one! The 8 nominees include Aakash Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor, Anubhav Bassi, Rahul Dua, Zakir Khan, Gaurav Gupta, Nishant Tanwar, and Harsh Gujral.

Creators United 2023 Awards: Nominations for Stand-up Comedian Category 1. Aakash Gupta

Aakash Gupta came into the limelight after co-winning Season 2 of Comicstaan. His stand-up bit titled ‘Sarojini Nagar’ became the first Indian stand-up video to feature at No.1 on the YouTube trending page. He was also a part of Netflix’s Comedy Premium League. His acting ventures include starring in sketches and playing the lead role in Couple Goals Season 3. 2. Gaurav Kapur

Gaurav Kapur has a unique knack for comedic storytelling which feels like a conversation you have with your mates. His stand-up bits are a nice blend of anecdotal and observational comedy styles which are served Delhi-style. He has also opened for renowned comedians like Russel Peters and Vir Das. 3. Anubhav Singh Bassi

With over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and an army of 1 million followers on Instagram, it’s safe to say that Anubhav is one of the most famous stand-up comedians in India. He finds humour in the most mundane of experiences and that’s what draws people towards his comedy. 4. Rahul Dua

After featuring in Comicstaan Season 1, Rahul Dua instantly became a fan favourite. His observational comedy routines are loaded with entertaining build-ups and solid punchlines that leave the audience in stitches. He is currently hosting one of India's biggest shows - Shark Tank India Season 2, and is bringing levity to an otherwise serious show. 5. Zakir Khan

India's very own "sakht launda" has earned a reputation of being one of the nation's top and most loved comedians. His revered delivery style and relatability certainly sets him apart, and also has earned him a lot of fans. Till now he has released three stand-up specials - Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, and Tathastu, which have all been received very well by the viewers. Apart from being a top-notch comedian, Zakir is also an excellent poet and musician. 6. Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta is a dental practitioner-turned-stand-up comedian, who made his television debut with the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2017, in which he was a finalist. He shot to fame after his video ‘Being Baniya’ went absolutely viral on WhatsApp. He has a solo stand-up special titled ‘Not Just Baniya,’ and is known for videos such as ‘Baniya and his Punjabi Dost,’ ‘Baniya Harkat,’ ‘Shaadi Aur Gadda’ on his YouTube channel. 7. Nishant Tanwar

You may know him as ‘Joke Singh’ or also ‘Rider OP’! Nishant Tanwar is one of the most prominent Indian stand-up comics, and is known for his unique style of storytelling. He has multiple viral videos and performances to his credit, some of which include ‘Dilli Wali Diwali,’ and ‘Dilli Ki Shaadi’. His stand-up specials include ‘Dilli Se Hoon… B*@!&#%D’ and ‘Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega’ which were released by Amazon Prime. He began streaming with the pseudonym ‘Rider OP’ amid the pandemic, and his reaction videos gained a lot of popularity. 8. Harsh Gujral

An engineer turned standup comedian from Kanpur, Harsh Gujral is known for his relatable, observational humour. His first YouTube video released in 2019, titled 'Indian Reality Shows – Stand Up Comedy ft. Harsh Gujral'. It garnered over 13 million views! His other popular YouTube videos include, 'Sasta Vicky Kaushal', 'Shadi Ki Rasmein- Stand Up Comedy ft. Harsh Gujral,' among others. Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the stand-up comedian category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa.

