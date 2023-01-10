Creators United Award Nominations: Here are the nominees for the tech category

Pinkvilla, in association with Mad Influence, is all set to organize and host India’s biggest and very first experiential content creator festival – Creators United, where we celebrate the value that influencers bring to our lives. The event will take place in South Goa on the 15th and 16th of January. When speaking of influencers adding value to our lives, we must shift our focus to tech content creators. These creators make our lives so much easier by analysing, reviewing, recommending, and simplifying all things technology. From phone recommendations to new updates introduced in technology, these creators encapsulate almost everything in their videos. It is, thanks to them, that we can now make informed choices before investing our hard-earned money on a swanky gadget.

With less than 10 days left for the much-anticipated influencer festival Creators United Awards, let us take a look at our nominations for the Tech category. Creators United 2023 Awards: Nominations for Tech Category 1. Techno Ruhez

With over 3 million followers on his social media handles, Techno Ruhez is one of the most popular Tech YouTubers in the country. He started his channel in January 2015, and within three years, he had achieved the milestone of 1 million followers. Mohammed Ruhez Abdul Razzak Amrelia aka Techno Ruhez uploads unboxing videos of latest gadgets, recommends his top picks from various categories, takes his viewers inside smartphone factories, and so much more. He was also among the Top 10 Tech creators on YouTube in 2018. 2. Jay Kapoor

Jay Kapoor’s Instagram bio says he is ‘on a mission to spark curiosity’ everyday. He also describes himself as a ‘tech-junkie and gadget freak’ on YouTube. Apart from posting videos on YouTube, he is also quite active on the ‘gram. He often posts informative reels on a range of topics starting from i-Phone and Whatsapp hacks to reviewing power banks and recommending quirky things like ‘sneaker cleaners’. He also keeps his viewers amused with his tips and tricks on trending topics. 3. Technical Guruji

If you have been on YouTube, you must have heard of or seen Technical Guruji irrespective of whether you watch technology-related videos or not. One of the OG content creators in India, Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji says he is an engineer by education, entrepreneur by profession, nano-technology researcher by interest, and a YouTuber by hobby. With over 22 million followers on YouTube, the 31-year-old also found a place in the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list in 2020. From exclusive first looks at latest phones to detailed reviews and recommendations, Technical Guruji posts videos on all things tech in Hindi. 4. Tech Burner

Another creator on our list of nominations for this category is Shlok Srivastava, popularly known as Tech Burner. Srivastava started his content creation journey 9 years ago, and has now gathered over 10 million followers on YouTube. He too posts videos about smartphone recommendations, gadget reviews, hacks and, how-to’s. His comparison series on budget-friendly and expensive gadgets of different categories is quite popular. 5. Trackin Tech