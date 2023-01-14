Creators United Award Nominations: List of nominees for the finance category

Ahead of the big event, we have curated a list of creators who have taken the finance industry by storm. The nominees in this category are Pranjal Kamra, Fincocktail, Unfinance (Amit and Kunwar), Ankur Warikoo, Jay Kapoor and Sushant Bindal.

In just two days, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence will be hosting India’s first and biggest experiential festival 'Creators United' for content creators and influencers in India. The event is scheduled to take place in Goa. The first extravaganza edition will be held on 15 and 16 January. India's top-notch creators and influencers from different categories will be seen gracing the event in style.

Here are the nominees for the finance category:

Pranjal Kamra

Pranjal Kamra, who enjoys a following of 622K on Instagram and 4.9 million subscribers on YouTube, started creating content in 2017. In the beginning, he made videos on YouTube and started getting subscribers. Pranjal, who is one of the top financial experts in India, came up with his venture, Finology. His company provides investment, finance, stock market-related courses and stock research tools.

Fincocktail

Sayali Rai and Niyati Thaker came up with a brand called Fincocktail. Their official Instagram handle has a total of 151K followers. Their company helps youngsters understand their personal finances. They help them demystify and simplify the nuances of finance.

Unfinance

Unfinance was founded by Amit Singh and Kunwar Raj. Their brand educates about investing and finance. Their company aims to empower 10 million people by making them financially responsible and encouraging them to become long-term investors. They enjoy 513K followers on Instagram and 154K subscribers on YouTube.

Ankur Warikoo

Ankur Warikoo is an Internet Entrepreneur and is one of the top content creators. He has been creating content since 2005. He is also a bestselling author and an online educator. In his free time, he loves to mentor entrepreneurs and act as an angel investor. He enjoys a massive fan following of 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 2.57 subscribers on YouTube.

Jay Kapoor

Jay Kapoor is a young tech junky and gadget freak who keeps making videos on trending topics. He shares the latest tips, tricks, tutorials and hacks with his followers. He enjoys a following of 455K on Instagram and 613K subscribers on YouTube. The audience loves to consume his content.

Sushant Bindal

Sushant Bindal is the founder of Money Monitors. He is a trainer and runs an Investment Advisory firm. He gives his followers an idea about personal finance, investing and taxation. He is also a speaker. Sushant has 111K followers on Instagram.

Stay tuned to find out who will win the Creators United 2023 Award in the finance category. The event is scheduled for January 15 and 16 in South Goa.

Vote for your favourite creator HERE.

