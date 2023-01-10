Creators United Award Nominations: Your favourite food bloggers are here; Check out nominees for food category

In a few days, Pinkvilla will be hosting its first-ever award show for digital stars called 'Creators United’ on January 15 and 16 in South Goa. While we are gearing up to bring the best of content from fashion, food, travel and more, we are also elated to announce our nominees for the gala event. The nominees include some extremely popular creators who rule the social media with their amazing delicacies and DIY recipes. Apart from presenting mouth-watering dishes, these stars have also proven to be some of the most amazing creators on social media.

So here are the nominees for the food category: Parul Gupta

Parul Gupta is a YouTuber and social media influencer who talks about the best Indian vegetarian food dishes. She shares videos about kitchen tips and tricks and DIY cleaners in addition to recipes. She stepped in March 2017 as a Hindi YouTuber with “Cook With Parul” and now she has over 8 million subscribers. Besides this, she also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 1 million followers. Well, we simply love her mouth-watering content. Chahat Anand

Chahat Anand is a social media star who talks only about food and travel. She regularly shares her recipes and everyday quick snack videos, using some commonly available food items like pizza sauce, veggies, cheese, and so on. Her super easy recipes are mainly for those people who miss out on their meals due to busy schedules. Not only does she enjoy a massive social media following, Chahat is also a Youtuber with over 1 million subscribers. As for us, we just love her content as it makes us hungry. Shivesh Bhatia

Shivesh Bhatia is a New Delhi based self-taught baker who just focuses on making delicious desserts. This 28-year-old guy is an author of two cookbooks and a social media influencer with 800K plus followers on Instagram. His handle is filled with pictures and videos of yummy desserts which look absolutely delicious. For the unversed, Shivesh is soon going to hit 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel - ‘Bake With Shivesh.’ He is also the author of four cookbooks. Sanjyot Keer

Mumbai-based Sanjyot Keer is a chef and digital content creator who aims to make simple, exciting and accessible food recipes. He is the founder of Your Food Lab and his yummylicious content will definitely make you go hungry. Moreover, he was also the food producer for TV competitive cooking show, MasterChef India Season 4. As the main focus of Sanjyot is on Indian comfort food with a twist, he is everyone’s favourite. Your Food Lab has over 2M followers on Instagram, and has 4.1M subscribers on his YouTube channel. Nisha Topwal

Nisha Topwal is a YouTuber who rose to fame with her channel 'Cook With Nisha' which has over 4.2 million subscribers. Besides this, she also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Talking about her content, Nisha shares several cooking hacks along with a plethora of food recipes. Her simple recipes have definitely helped her become one of the top food creators. Find out who will walk away with the accolades in the food category at Creators United 2023, which will be held on Jan 15 and 16 in South Goa. Stay tuned!

