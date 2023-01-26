Creators United Awards 2023: A look at the winners in Finance and Education & Motivation categories

Pinkvilla and Mad Influence hosted Creators United Awards 2023, to honour and felicitate content creators and influencers from various categories - right from lifestyle and fashion to finance and education. It was a first-of-its-kind creators’ confluence in India, which was held on January 15 and 16 at Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. The event brought India’s best content creators, influencers, brands, and social media platforms under one roof. Needless to say, it was a massive hit! At the Creators United 2023, top creators were awarded for their contribution in the digital space. While Fincocktail and Pranjal Kamra were honoured in the Finance category, Jay Kapoor and Abhi and Niyu were awarded in the Education and Motivation category.

First, let’s take a look at our inspiring winners in the Finance category: Fincocktail

Fincocktail won ‘Fin-tastic Finance Creator of the Year’ at Creators United 2023. The founders of Fincocktail - Sayali Raj and Niyati Thaker - help youngsters understand and embrace their personal finances. In their videos, they shed light on diverse topics, right from budgeting, savings, and investments, to tax planning, retirement planning, and much more. Their Instagram handle has a total of 152K followers. Pranjal Kamra

Pranjal Kamra won the ‘Biz-Worthy Finance Creator of the Year’ at Creators United 2023. The finance content creator from Raipur has a YouTube channel with a strong subscriber base of 4.9+ Million, where he uploads videos that aim to educate people about the world of investing. He is also the founder of 'Finology', a platform dedicated to providing stock market courses and research tools. He is also the author of a bestseller titled ‘Investonomy - The Stock Market Guide That Makes You Rich’. It is a comprehensive guide for people who want to start their own investment journey. Here are the winners of Education and Motivation category: Abhi and Niyu

Abhiraj and Niyati have used their social media reach to educate people. Their videos are both entertaining and informative. They won ‘Insightful Edu Creators of the Year’ Award at Creators United 2023. Their unique content has helped them amass a following of 3.4+ Million on their YouTube channel, and over 2.5+ Million on Instagram. Jay Kapoor

Jay Kapoor is a content creator and technology enthusiast who has been making videos since he was 14 years old. He won 'Motivational Edu Creator of the Year' at the gala event. He has over 621K subscribers on YouTube, who tune in for gadget hacks, app suggestions, and information on anything that's new in the world of tech.Viewing Jay's channel is an informative experience, and his videos about the latest tips, tricks, and tutorials are quite easy to understand.

