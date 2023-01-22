Creators United Awards 2023: Here are the trendsetters who won big in the beauty category

The Creators United 2023 Awards were a spectacular showcase of the Indian content creators’ community, bringing together the crème de la crème of the industry under one dazzling roof. The star-studded event was attended by not only prominent social media personalities but also leading industry experts, brands, and agencies. The awards night was a celebration of the outstanding creators who are driving the future of the creators’ economy today. These creators have managed to tap into the pulse of their audiences, and deliver something truly unique and innovative through their content.

One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of the best of the best beauty content creators. These creators have become the ultimate source of guidance for those who are turning to social media for inspiration, advice, and information on beauty products and techniques. The leading beauty creators of India today are not only voices who have mastered their craft, but are also driving the democratisation of beauty, and challenging traditional beauty standards. They are providing quality information in a relatable and accessible way and are leading the beauty revolution in India. The winners of the Creators United 2023 – Beauty Category were two such beauty content creators who have set the bar high with their path-breaking content. Ankush Bahuguna was crowned the Iconic Beauty Creator of the year – 2023, and Roshni Walia was honoured with the title of Outstanding Beauty Creator of the year – 2023. Here’s a glimpse of these outstanding beauty creators who are truly a force to be reckoned with: Ankush Bahuguna

Ankush Bahuguna is a trailblazer in the world of beauty, known for his ultra-unique content that defies gender stereotypes. His authentic, relatable, and vivacious personality has made him a formidable force in the digital beauty space. With a loyal following of over 1 million on Instagram and about 400K on YouTube, Ankush's reach extends far and wide, inspiring and empowering people from all walks of life to embrace their individuality and feel confident in their own skin. His unwavering dedication to his craft, combined with his innovative approach to beauty, has cemented his place as a true icon in the creators' community. Roshni Walia

Roshni Walia is a celebrated actress known for her versatile acting skills and captivating performances. Roshni worked in several television advertisements as a child and also starred in hit television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. While her performance as a child artist was highly appreciated by audiences and critics alike, she is today also known for being an avid beauty content creator with a huge following on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. She is highly celebrated for her relatable beauty content and also for promoting self-love and self-care. About Creators United Creators United 2023 hosted by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla celebrated the future of the digital world with India’s biggest online creators, platforms & digital pioneers. Mad Influence is India's leading influencer marketing agency, and Pinkvilla is a global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub. Speaking of the event, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte, attended the grand opening ceremony. The red carpet was adorned by creators from the food, fashion, tech, gaming, finance, comedy, and beauty industries among other leading digital content domains. Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are: Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor Reel Pay - Payments Partner Goa Tourism - Tourism Partner

ALSO READ: Creators United Awards 2023: Here are the ultra-chic winners of the Fashion category