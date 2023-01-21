Creators United Awards 2023: Here are the ultra-chic winners of the Fashion category

The first edition of Creators United 2023, hosted by Pinkvilla and Mad Influence, brought together India's top content creators and influencers from various industries at the luxurious Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa on January 15th and 16th. An intrinsic part of the two-day event was the coveted Creators United 2023 Awards ceremony. Many of India’s favourite digital stars were honoured at the ceremony, with several taking home awards for their outstanding contributions to India’s bustling creators’ economy. The ceremony was a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of India’s leading influencers and was a celebration of their achievements.

The fashion category, in particular, was a highly competitive one, with many fashion icons and trendsetters bringing their A-game at the event. Three outstanding creators were awarded and recognized in the fashion category, for the significant role they are playing in shaping trends and promoting new styles, and propelling truly iconic fashion content forward in India and globally. These creators have set a benchmark for the industry and have become a source of inspiration for many aspiring creators. Let’s have a closer look at the three exemplary uber-stylish winners in the fashion category: Kritika Khurana As an emerging fashion icon, Kritika Khurana, known by her fashion handle and vlog, ‘That Boho Girl’, has taken the Indian fashion world by storm. With a massive Instagram following of 1.7 million and a YouTube following of about 800K, she has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. A graduate of fashion design, Kritika is known for her unique and relatable approach to fashion, making it more accessible for her followers. Her impeccable style sense and ability to effortlessly slay every look has earned her a loyal following and has cemented her status as a rising digital superstar.

Karron S Dhinggra From the courts of law to the high streets of fashion, Karron S Dhinggra has had quite a journey as an emerging fashion icon. He is known to weave his unique sense of humour into his sleek content on menswear and grooming. His dapper looks and expert fashion tips and hacks have earned him a massive YouTube following of about 4.5 million, and an Instagram following of about 800K.

Rajvee Gandhi Rajvee’s impeccable sartorial choices and expert fashion advice have captivated a vast audience, resulting in an Instagram following of 1.2 million and a YouTube presence of close to 200K. From effortlessly chic to extravagant glamour, she mastered every genre of fashion and serves as a true source of inspiration for her millions of adoring followers. With her striking and daring looks, she never fails to turn heads and leave a lasting impression. She is a true fashion trailblazer, known for her unique and experimental style.

About Creators United 2023 event Creators United 2023 by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla celebrates the future of the digital world with India’s biggest online creators, platforms & digital pioneers. Mad Influence is India's leading influencer marketing agency, and Pinkvilla is a global mega lifestyle, and entertainment media hub. Speaking of the event, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant and Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte, attended the grand opening ceremony. The red carpet was adorned by creators from the food, fashion, tech, gaming, finance, comedy, and beauty industries among other digital content domains. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL WINNERS LIST Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are: Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor

Reel Pay - Payments Partner

Goa Tourism - Tourism Partner

ALSO READ: Creators United 2023: A run-down of the dazzling and biggest two-day festival of the country