Creators United Awards 2023: Here are the winners of the Vlogs and Health/Fitness categories

Mad Influence and Pinkvilla hosted the first-of-its-kind grand event for the creators in Goa on January 15th and 16th. The first edition of Creators United 2023 brought together India's top content creators and influencers from various industries at the luxurious Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. This was a two-day event and indeed was a major success as we saw big names from the digital world gracing the event. Many of India’s favourite digital stars were honoured at the ceremony, with several taking home awards for their outstanding contributions to India’s bustling creators’ economy. The ceremony was a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of India’s leading influencers and was a celebration of their achievements. There were several categories under which our creators were nominated. Talking about the Vlogs and Health/Fitness category, it was a highly competitive one as we have many great creators from both these genres. These creators have set a benchmark for the industry and have become a source of inspiration for many aspiring creators out there.

Let’s have a closer look at the winners in the Vlogs category: Gaurav Kapoor - Inventive Vlogging Creator of the Year Gaurav Kapoor is a popular stand-up comedian and has found his fan following in millions of people who love to laugh at his jokes. He is a Delhi-based comedian who holds a journalism degree and quit his full-time job to get into the field of stand-up comedy. Well, his YouTube channel with the name of ‘Gaurav Kapoor Vlogs’ has a fan base of 390K subscribers.

Mumbiker Nikhil - Inimitable Vlogging Creator of the Year Nikhil is one of the most popular vloggers on social media. Fans love everything about him. Be it his simplicity, his family or his passion for travel, Nikhil sure has a place in most hearts. He is a moto vlogger and often shares vlogs about his bike rides and travels. Well, he has also started sharing daily vlogs and fans are loving it. With a subscriber base of 3.93M, his YouTube channel is named ‘Mumbiker Nikhil’.

Karan Sehgal - Sensational Vlogging Creator of the Year Karan Sehgal’s YouTube channel is called ‘Karan Sehgal Vlogs’ which has over 800K plus subscribers. His channel consists of content about travel, food, lifestyle and luxury. Karan also enjoys a massive social media following and is quite a popular name.

Let’s have a closer look at the winners in the Health/Fitness category: Rubal Dhankar - Fit n Fab Health Creator of the Year Rubal Dhankar is a fitness enthusiast who shot to fame when he participated in the TV reality show Roadies X4, in 2016. His passion for fitness led him to start a YouTube channel where he imparted bodybuilding tips. His YouTube channel has a subscriber base of 2.23M.

Sapna Vyas - Exceptional Health Creator of the Year Sapna Vyas is a popular fitness trainer and a renowned model. Her passion for fitness has won her immense fame in the fitness field. She has also been named as ‘Forbes Top Content Creator 2022’. She has 1.5M followers on Instagram.