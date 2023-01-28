Creators United Awards 2023: OJ Gang bags the coveted title of Super Creator Squad of the Year

While many content creators and influencers competed in several categories to win various titles and awards, OJ Gang bagged a very special honour, and that is, the ‘Super Creator Squad of the Year’ trophy. Let us take a detailed look at this fun group of creators:

Mad Influence, in association with Pinkvilla, recently organized and hosted the Creators United Awards, 2023 - India’s biggest and very first experiential content creator festival. The event took place in South Goa on the 15 th and 16 th of January, at the sprawling Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort. Digital creators across several fields were honoured, felicitated, and celebrated at the influencer festival, which turned out to be a big success!

The Orange Juice Gang wins the ‘Super Creator Squad of the Year’ Award at Creators United

The OJ Gang is short for The Orange Juice Gang, and is a popular group of digital creators who have successfully made their mark in the world of content in the past several months. This viral group consists of six talented individuals, namely, Saurabh Ghadge, Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Sidhant Sarfare, Shravan Kshirsagar, and last, but not least, Shubham Jadhav. Together, they have created and featured in a lot of hilarious sketches which awed netizens and tickled their funny bones as well.

The OJ Gang has received a lot of attention online. The squad has had quite a few milestones in its content-creation journey, one of them being, meeting, and working with the God of Cricket – Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from this, they were also applauded by URI actor Vicky Kaushal for their work. Moreover, as per Social Nation, they have also had the chance to feature in a web series. These achievements are in no manner small and only add to the group’s credibility as one of the best creator squads online.

Mad Influence and Pinkvilla congratulate the OJ Gang for winning the ‘Super Creator Squad of the Year’ Award.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL WINNERS LIST

Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are:

Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor

Reel Pay - Payments Partner

Goa Tourism - Tourism Partner