Creators United Awards 2023: These ace aviation creators flew high at the gala event

The maiden edition of Creators United 2023, hosted by Pinkvilla and Mad Influence, was the first mega-experiential event of its kind that brought together India's most popular and celebrated content creators and influencers from the most diverse genres. An intrinsic part of the event was the highly anticipated Creators United 2023 awards ceremony, where many of India's most beloved and influential digital stars were honored for their outstanding contributions to India's thriving creators' economy. It was an unforgettable night of recognition, inspiration, and camaraderie for the creators and influencers who are driving the industry forward.

Among the commendable trailblazers who ‘soared high’ at the awards night is the pilot couple Tapesh & Prachi – who jointly bagged the ‘ReelStar presents - Ace Aviation Creators of the Year‘ award. The prestigious award was presented by Nick Bahl, Co-Founder, ReelStar & ReelPay. The skies have indeed never been clearer for talented aviation creators, who want people to experience the world through their eyes, and these winners of the coveted aviation category from Creators United 2023 are ‘soaring’ examples of the same! Let’s take a look at this dynamic duo of the aviation world that has taken the industry by storm, captivating audiences with their unique perspectives, passion, and expertise. Tapesh and Prachi

This stunning pilot couple has flown to the heights of social media fame, sharing their adventures, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from the cockpit. Their outstanding aviation content is uniting their industry and inspiring, informing, and entertaining countless people in the process! Their super popular content has earned them a loyal following of aviation enthusiasts, pilots, flight attendants, travel bloggers, and content lovers alike. This jet-setting couple has a combined YouTube following of over 400K across the handles @BoeingBoy and @Tapchi, and a combined Instagram following of over 350K. These air-mazing pilots, who are known for their enthusiasm and passion for flying are greatly loved for sharing content that often focuses on the human side of the industry, along with the camaraderie, adventure, and excitement that comes with the profession. Indeed, 'the sky's the limit' for these wing-tastic winners!

