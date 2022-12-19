Creator’s United: Here’s everything you need to know about this influencer festival happening in Goa

In today’s day and time we cannot imagine our lives without content creators, can we? Be it any social media platform, the rate at which we consume the content created by these creators has gone up tremendously. Well, Pinkvilla is coming up with Creators United. Now, if you are wondering what is Creators United then let us tell you that it's an amalgamation of content and creators - the blend that is highly loved and consumed by the audience on social media. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence joined hands to bring ahead India's biggest and experiential festival, Creators United for the most-loved content creators in India. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence have released a brand new promo to take you a step closer to the world of Creators United. The new Creators United promo is here

With this promo, we open up Creators United to all creators. It gives you the date of the Creators United event which is going to be held on the 15th and 16th of January 2023. The awards will be split into 15+ categories which include Fashion, food, travel, tech, lifestyle, beauty, fitness, and lots more and there will be an eminent jury panel. But the ultimate voting will be done by the audiences and they will decide which of their favourite influencers will win the prestigious title. Be it a vacation, party, work, or a quiet evening by the sea, every single thing available around you is a canvas for content creators, and here's your chance to amplify your content in real time at the Creators United gala. Submissions are now open and the last date for entries is December 30. Check out the new promo: