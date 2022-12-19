Creator’s United: Here’s everything you need to know about this influencer festival happening in Goa
Pinkvilla and Mad Influence brings to you India’s first and biggest experiential festival ‘Creators United’ for the most loved content creators in India.
In today’s day and time we cannot imagine our lives without content creators, can we? Be it any social media platform, the rate at which we consume the content created by these creators has gone up tremendously. Well, Pinkvilla is coming up with Creators United. Now, if you are wondering what is Creators United then let us tell you that it's an amalgamation of content and creators - the blend that is highly loved and consumed by the audience on social media. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence joined hands to bring ahead India's biggest and experiential festival, Creators United for the most-loved content creators in India. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence have released a brand new promo to take you a step closer to the world of Creators United.
The new Creators United promo is here
With this promo, we open up Creators United to all creators. It gives you the date of the Creators United event which is going to be held on the 15th and 16th of January 2023. The awards will be split into 15+ categories which include Fashion, food, travel, tech, lifestyle, beauty, fitness, and lots more and there will be an eminent jury panel. But the ultimate voting will be done by the audiences and they will decide which of their favourite influencers will win the prestigious title. Be it a vacation, party, work, or a quiet evening by the sea, every single thing available around you is a canvas for content creators, and here's your chance to amplify your content in real time at the Creators United gala. Submissions are now open and the last date for entries is December 30.
Check out the new promo:
Why Creators United?
There was a time when the term celebrities were limited to Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities etc. But today, it has all changed since content creators arrived at the scene. Creators utilize the social aspect of social media to the fullest and often engage with their fans in real-time making them feel more approachable and thus becoming celebrities for them. This creates a bond that feels more personal and genuine to the followers which makes them want to stay around and celebrate the creator's success.
When and where is it being held?
Creators United is a celebration of content in all its forms with highly curated live experiences for the voices of tomorrow. The first edition of the exciting and exclusive two-day colossal experience-driven festival will be held in Goa on January 15 and 16, 2023.
Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a professio... Read more