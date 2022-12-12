Creators United: Here’s what to expect at the two day influencer extravaganza

The new Creators United promo is here to amp up the excitement level

If you are wondering what is Creators United - It's an amalgamation of content and creators - the blend that is highly loved and consumed by the audience on social media. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence joined hands to bring ahead India's biggest and experiential festival, Creators United for the most-loved content creators in India. Pinkvilla and Mad Influence have released a brand new promo to take you a step closer to the world of Creators United.

Creators United's audio-visual is all about diving deep into a rich and luxurious sea of content and networking. Be it a vacation, party, work, or a quiet evening by the sea, every single thing available around you is a canvas for content creators, and here's your chance to amplify your content in real time at the Creators United gala.

Why Creators United?

There was a time a big cloud of mystery seemed to exist around revered celebrities, which made them seem almost divorced from the real world. It has all changed since content creators arrived at the scene. Creators utilize the social aspect of social media to the fullest and often engage with their fans in real-time making them feel more approachable. This creates a bond that feels more personal and genuine to the followers which makes them want to stay around and celebrate the creator's success.

When and where is it being held?

Creators United is a celebration of content in all its forms with highly curated live experiences for the voices of tomorrow. The first edition of the exciting and exclusive two-day colossal experience-driven festival will be held in Goa on January 15 and 17, 2023.

Mission of Creators United

Keeping in mind the ever-growing relevance, popularity, and success of creators, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence has made it their mission of building the largest influencer community globally. It will bring together the country’s best content creators, influencers, brands, publishers, and social media platforms under one roof. ‘Cos creators, it all starts with you!