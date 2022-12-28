Creators United: How culinary content creators are at the forefront of a new narrative around food

Indian cuisine has been ranked 5th in the list of Best Global Cuisines for 2022, according to Taste Atlas. To say that culinary content creators have a significant contribution to how Indians and the world have a new-found love for traditional dishes of the country is, by no means, an exaggeration. At Creators United, we are all set to celebrate our beloved food bloggers/ vloggers, who have been adding flavour to our lives, one post at a time. For the uninitiated, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence are joining hands to organize India’s very first creator festival in Goa on the 15th and 16th January, 2023 in Goa. Coming back to food content creators, in recent years, there has been a growing popularity in this category of influencers. Moreover, they have changed the narrative around food. Most of us have scrolled through mouth-watering videos of food on YouTube shorts and Instagram reels at 2 am in the night, haven’t we? Well, this is just one way in which food content creation has changed our approach and love for delectable delicacies.

Read on to know how the culture of food content creation has impacted our narrative around food: An ode to local food India is a country that loves its food. The variety in geography, climate, soil, and cultures lends its place its unique taste. While some dishes are enjoyed throughout the length and breadth of the country, there are hundreds of other preparations and local delicacies that do not get the attention they deserve. But, things are now changing for the better. Several culinary content creators and food channels across social media platforms are now giving the much-deserved ode to their local delicacies by introducing them to their viewers. So, something from Nagaland is devoured by someone sitting in Bengaluru, and a dish from Jharkhand can be tried out by someone in Gujarat. Food, camera, and empowerment Thanks to the power of content creation, suddenly, the daily routines of preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner have taken an interesting turn. Making something edible and delicious out of ingredients has always been a life skill, and now, people are also finding empowerment in the form of validation. From homemakers to bachelors, content creators come from all age-groups and genders. So, a homemaker is now finding her voice as she shares what she prepared for her children’s tiffin boxes, or a university student records himself as he cooks biryani for the first time.

ALSO READ: Creators United: Influencers are changing the narrative around travel and leisure; Here’s how

Food can now go viral In 2020 as we sat confined to the four walls of our homes, almost everybody tried their hands at making Dalgona coffee. Why? Because the internet said so. Every once in a while, some food item goes viral: be it Dalgona coffee, avocado toast, liquid dough paratha, or Korean noodles. Culinary content creators with a huge following also create a sense of curiosity in the minds of their viewers as they too want to try these rather unique dishes at home.

ALSO READ: How are influencers impacting the narrative around style, individualism and beauty?

For the love of street food Street food has its own fans in India. Indian street food is a whole different sub-genre of cuisines in the country. From pani-puri to chaat, to vada pav, to jalebis, and ghugni, and pakoras, and momos – it’s a never-ending list. Culinary content creators are often seen trying out the food stalls at different nooks and corners of their cities, so that they can bring you lists like ‘Top 10 things to try in Kolkata’. Moreover, the humble street vendors also get to happily showcase their items in front of a camera, thus hoping to attract more customers. Going global Apart from celebrating local and regional cuisines, food content creation has also significantly helped in highlighting international foods. Sure, we can’t take a flight to Japan or Italy as and when we like, but we can always gawk their delectable food on our screens and even order at restaurants (if available) or experiment with them in our own kitchens, given that we have the right ingredients.

ALSO READ: Creator’s United: Here’s everything you need to know about this influencer festival happening in Goa