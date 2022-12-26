Creators United: Influencers are changing the narrative around travel and leisure; Here’s how

A new breed of celebrities is in the making. We like to call them ‘influencers.’ In light of their increasing contribution and ‘influence’ on various aspects of our lives, Pinkvilla and Mad Influence have joined hands to bring to you Creators United - India’s first-ever experiential festival to celebrate our beloved content creators under one roof. Social media has more-or-less become an extended part of our own physical reality. We exist, grow, enjoy, and thrive virtually as much as we do in reality. We consume unapologetically from the wide sea of content at our disposal, thus bringing a break to our mundane routines. Adding colour, variety, and dimension to our content consumption are the various creators in different fields, who work hard to bring something new, entertaining, and informative to us.

Take, for instance, the category of travel influencers. Growing up, most of us have dreamt of seeing new places, experiencing different cultures, finding joy in the mountains, or on beaches – whatever floats our boat. With the introduction of travel bloggers on the scene, our aspirations and bucket lists have also found the privilege of turning our dreams into reality. Let’s dive deep and understand how influencers have changed the narrative around travel and leisure. Boosting the Tourism industry Travel vloggers have directly impacted the tourism industry. With their aesthetic vlogs, easily-consumable YouTube shorts and reels, and Instagrammable pictures, vloggers create a desire in the audiences’ minds to visit the same places and experiences that the former have. For instance, the backwaters of Kerala, the breathtaking views of Leh and Ladakh, the hidden gems of the North-East have seen increasing footfalls in recent times, thanks to the audience of these travel vloggers. This in turn has given a much-needed boost to the tourism industries of these places.

Catering to a wide palette of tastes and preferences Travel is for everyone and travel influencers cater to all types of tastes. If you are a solo rider, you will find a travel enthusiast just like you documenting their experiences across the country. If you are a lover of experiences and want to seek out adventures like paragliding, snorkelling, deep-sea diving, and so on and so forth, there’s a travel influencer making a list of these must-try activities for you. If you are interested in visiting historical monuments and street shopping, you too will find a blogger with similar tastes like you.

Travel is no longer a dream: Making quick getaways accessible Experiencing a high with a quick getaway has become increasingly possible. Now, it is no longer obligatory to save up a lot of money to get out of our cities. Thanks to the concept of travelling on a budget, holiday experiences have been hugely accessible to the common man. Bloggers and vloggers make it a point to help their viewers plan a vacation with just a few thousand bucks in hand. With their suggestions, you can now easily enjoy a vacation without burning a massive hole in your pocket.

Discovering the new amidst the old and familiar While the number of searches for queries like ‘Top 10 places to visit in Rajasthan’, and ‘Best tourist spots in Delhi’ might be astoundingly high, there is also a growing curiosity to see the unseen and take the road less taken. So, by discovering and bringing these places to the forefront, travel vloggers are also encouraging people to try what is not in vogue yet; in other words, they experience the new and hidden amidst the familiar.

Shift in marketing strategies There has been a visible shift in the marketing strategies of tourism agencies, lavish properties, and hotels, and the hospitality industry at large. These agencies and hotels often invite influencers to come and stay at their properties and experience the best of what they have to offer. In return, the vloggers showcase, publicise or market these places to their viewers. They share their opinions on what they enjoyed, and what they did not. Viewers and consumers want to visit these properties and imitate the same kind of experiences, which result in increase in the footfall at these places.

For the love of aesthetics Thanks to influencers, travel has also become aesthetic. Dressing up for the day, clicking pretty photos, and recording visuals of the destination has now become the new normal. All of us love an Instagrammable picture, and if by the end of the holiday, we don’t have enough aesthetic evidence of our getaway to create a trending reel, it’s almost as if there was no point to the whole experience. Gone are the days when everybody thought they had an actor reciting lines in them. Now, everybody has an influencer in them.

