'Credit goes to night manager': Fans speculate Ananya Panday's birthday photos are clicked by Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday pulled out all the stops to celebrate her 25th birthday, making it a memorable affair in the Maldives. Speculations arose about her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, accompanying her for the getaway as the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport departing on the same day. Last night, Ananya treated her fans to a stunning photo dump from her birthday festivities. The snaps have ignited a buzz among fans, who can't help but speculate that the photographer behind these captivating moments is none other than Aditya himself.

Fans give credit to Aditya Roy Kapur for Ananya Panday’s birthday photo dump

On the night of Monday, October 30, Ananya Panday delighted her followers by sharing glimpses from her birthday retreat in the Maldives. Amidst the shower of love and well-wishes, fans couldn't resist weaving a playful narrative, theorizing that the stunning photos were captured by her rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur.

The comments section buzzed with speculations, with one fan suggesting, "Aditya Roy Kapur is the cameraman," while another cheekily remarked, "Credit goes to the night manager," referring to Aditya's recent role in the series The Night Manager.

Sarcasm also made its way into the comments, with one remarking, "couldn't Adi take better quality photos..lol smh." Other comments stated, "We all know who’s the cameraman is," and "Photo credit: ARK.”

Ananya Panday's 25th birthday celebration in Maldives

Ananya Panday’s birthday photo dump captured moments of joy, delicious food, and cake cutting. Expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming love, Ananya's heartfelt caption read, “25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign.”

Ananya had earlier given a glimpse of her "perfect birthday morning," set against the backdrop of the serene ocean. The picturesque scene included a delightful breakfast of pancakes.

Ananya also received a lot of birthday love from Bollywood celebrities with wishes pouring in from actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more.

