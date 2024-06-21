Crew star Kriti Sanon’s sun-kissed glow is unmissable in new vacay PICS; says, ‘London, you have my heart’

Kriti Sanon has been making headlines this year for her amazing work in the movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. The actress, who completed a decade in the Hindi film industry this year, recently took a trip to London.

Kriti has now shared some stunning glimpses from her vacation diaries in which she was absolutely glowing. Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over her sun-kissed beauty.

Kriti Sanon shares beautiful pictures from her London holiday

Today, June 21, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a series of photographs from her recent getaway to London. The first picture was a selfie, as she soaked up the sun with her eyes closed. Kriti was wearing a snug white sweater and had sunglasses atop her head.

The second photo showed her full outfit, in which she had paired the sweater with beige pants and black boots. Kriti was seen posing stylishly as she stood under a tree. There was another selfie in which she wore a leather jacket and black glasses, flaunting her orange-painted nails. An aesthetic shot captured Kriti’s hand holding a flower near the river.

In a picture clicked inside a car, Kriti wore a huge smile on her face, reflecting her happiness. Kriti also indulged in some food as she sat inside an eatery. Lastly, Kriti captured a signboard of the London Tube and posed happily at the Liverpool Street station.

In the caption, Kriti wrote, “London, you have my (heart)!” and promised, “Shall be back soon!”

Have a look at Kriti’s post!

Fan reactions to Kriti Sanon’s post from her London vacation

Fans flooded Kriti’s post with their love and appreciation in the comment section. One person said, “And this London Dump has my heart,” while another stated, “Those clicks are so amazing and beautiful.” A user wrote, “And u have our heart,” and another fan exclaimed, “That sunkissed cute picture.”

More comments called her “Happiest baby girl” and “Prettiest k” as they left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their admiration.

Kriti Sanon’s 10-year celebration and work front

On May 23, 2024, Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt note as she celebrated 10 years in Hindi cinema. She wrote, “Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like I was meant to be here..”

She added, “I’ve learnt so so much, grown & evolved both as a person and an actor, found some lovely friends and beautiful equations and made memories that will forever make me smile.”

This year, Kriti first starred in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film marked her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and hit theaters on February 9. She won the hearts of the viewers with her performance as SIFRA, a robot.

Next came the heist comedy Crew on March 29. Kriti portrayed the character of Divya Rana, an air hostess, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film was appreciated a lot and turned out to be a box office success.

Kriti is now looking forward to the release of Do Patti, which will be her maiden production under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films. Kajol will also be starring in the mystery thriller slated to arrive on Netflix.

