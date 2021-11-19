Cricketer AB de Villiers retires: Virat Kohli calls him 'greatest of all time', Anushka Sharma heartbroken

It is a sad day for all the cricket fans today as one of the greatest cricketers of all times AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all cricket. Social media is filled with posts from his fans and followers expressing their disbelief and grief on having to say goodbye to him. It is indeed difficult not only for the cricket fans but also for the cricketers who play with him to accept the fact that they would not be seeing him playing henceforth. Well, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli too took to his Instagram to post a long note expressing his sadness on this news and so did his wife Anushka Sharma.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli posted a picture of him hugging AB de Villiers while they are dressed in the RCB uniform. Sharing this picture, Virat wrote, “You've given everything to RCB and I know that in my heart. What you mean to this franchise and to me cannot be put into words. The Chinnaswamy Stadium will miss cheering for you and I'm going to miss playing alongside you my brother. I love you and I'll always be your number 1 fan. G.O.A.T.” Even Anushka Sharma reposted AB de Villiers post in her IG story and wrote, “One of the greatest men and cricketers I’ve had the privilege of knowing & watching. Wishing you, Danielle & the kids the very best in life always. You guys deserve everything beautiful & so much more. This is truly heartbreaking.”

Take a look:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Ever since then she has taken an indefinite hiatus from acting. Moreover, she has donned the hat of a producer and has released several Indian web series under her banner namely Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and more.

