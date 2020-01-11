Cricketer Rishabh Pant BLOCKS alleged GF Urvashi Rautela on Whatsapp? Reports say; ‘It was a mutual decision’

As per reports, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has blocked Urvashi Rautela from Whatsapp. Read on!

We all know that there were rumours of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant dating Urvashi Rautela, for the two were often papped together but looks like, even before we could get an official confirmation on their love story, their relationship has hit rough waters. As per the latest round of reports, Rishabh Pant has blocked Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp. That’s right!

As per reports, Urvashi’s spokesperson has said that it was a mutual call by the two to block each other on Whatsapp. On New Year’s Eve, Rishabh Pant dedicated an Instagram post to his girlfriend Isha Negi and looks like, Pant has definitely been struck with cupid but this time, it is not Urvashi but Isha Negi.

A source close to Pant revealed that the Kaabil actress was incessantly trying to get in touch and connect with the cricketer but clearly, Pant wasn’t interested and therefore, he decided to take this call and block the actress from Whatsapp. So, if after Hardik Panday and Natasa Stankovic engagement, fans were waiting for good news from Pant and Rautela, then sorry peeps, it ain’t happening.

Back in 2018, Urvashi Rautela made headlines for her alleged love affairs with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as the two had reportedly met at a private bash. However, after some time, reports suggested that Hardik started to maintain distance from Rautela.

