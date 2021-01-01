  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Cricketer Umesh Yadav announces the arrival of his baby girl; Says ‘So thrilled that you are here’

Umesh Yadav has all the reasons to grin ear to ear as he has been blessed by a baby girl. The Indian pacer shared the big news on social media.
26590 reads Mumbai
Cricketer Umesh Yadav announces the arrival of his baby girl; Says ‘So thrilled that you are here’Cricketer Umesh Yadav announces the arrival of his baby girl; Says ‘So thrilled that you are here’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The year 2021 has begun and the entire world has welcomed it wholeheartedly with a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. Given the adversities of 2020, everyone is quite hopeful for 2021 and have been eagerly looking for this New Year. Interestingly, 2021 has begun on a great note for Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav who has welcomed a new member in his family today. Umesh and his wife Tanya have become proud parents of a baby girl. The Indian pacer made the announcement on Instagram.

He shared an adorable post on Instagram featuring an adorable baby girl as he welcomed his daughter in the world. Umesh also mentioned that he is thrilled to be a proud father of a baby girl. The new father had posted the pic with a quote which read as, “Welcome to the world, Little Princess! So, thrilled that you are here!” He captioned the image as, “It’s a girl” followed by flying kiss emoji. Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the arrival of the newborn. KL Rahul commented on the post and wrote, “Congrats Umesh” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Umesh Yadav’s post announcing the arrival of his baby girl:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Umesh Yaadav (@umeshyaadav)

Interestingly, after Umesh, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will also be embracing fatherhood soon as his wife Anushka Sharma is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and will be delivering the child in January this year. In fact, the ace cricketer has also taken paternity leave to be with Anushka and their baby.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on not raising kid in public eye: Don’t plan on engaging our child in social media

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Umesh Yadav's Instagram

You may like these
WATCH: Kangana Ranaut grooves with nephew Prithvi as they welcome New Year; Rangoli Chandel shares video
Welcome 2021: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flaunt their goofy side as they send New Year wishes to fans
Hello 2021: Ananya Panday’s bikini clad look as she takes a dip in the Maldivian blues leaves fans gawking
Welcome 2021: Katrina Kaif gets goofy with sister Isabelle as she wishes 365 days of happiness to everyone
Tribhanga Teaser: Kajol all set to make her OTT debut in an intriguing avatar; Film to drop on January 15
Vicky Kaushal feels ‘blessed’ to be working with Shoojit Sircar, Meghna Gulzar; Reveals his wish for 2021