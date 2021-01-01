Cricketer Umesh Yadav announces the arrival of his baby girl; Says ‘So thrilled that you are here’

Umesh Yadav has all the reasons to grin ear to ear as he has been blessed by a baby girl. The Indian pacer shared the big news on social media.

The year 2021 has begun and the entire world has welcomed it wholeheartedly with a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. Given the adversities of 2020, everyone is quite hopeful for 2021 and have been eagerly looking for this New Year. Interestingly, 2021 has begun on a great note for Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav who has welcomed a new member in his family today. Umesh and his wife Tanya have become proud parents of a baby girl. The Indian pacer made the announcement on Instagram.

He shared an adorable post on Instagram featuring an adorable baby girl as he welcomed his daughter in the world. Umesh also mentioned that he is thrilled to be a proud father of a baby girl. The new father had posted the pic with a quote which read as, “Welcome to the world, Little Princess! So, thrilled that you are here!” He captioned the image as, “It’s a girl” followed by flying kiss emoji. Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the arrival of the newborn. KL Rahul commented on the post and wrote, “Congrats Umesh” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Umesh Yadav’s post announcing the arrival of his baby girl:

Interestingly, after Umesh, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will also be embracing fatherhood soon as his wife is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and will be delivering the child in January this year. In fact, the ace cricketer has also taken paternity leave to be with Anushka and their baby.

