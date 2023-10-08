Cricketer Zaheer Khan turns a year older; Chak De! India star Sagarika Ghatge drops heartfelt post for husband

Chak De! India star Sagarika Ghatge dropped a heartfelt post for husband-cricketer Zaheer Khan's birthday. Read on to know more.

Cricketer Zaheer Khan turns a year older; Chak De! India star Sagarika Ghatge drops heartfelt post for husband
Picture courtesy: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram

  • Cricketer Zaheer Khan turned a year older today
  • Chak De! India star Sagarika Ghatge dropped a heartfelt post for husband's birthday

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan tied the knot in 2017 after dating discreetly for a long period. In April 2017, Sagarika announced their engagement, and later that year, they had an intimate wedding ceremony, followed by a joint reception and sangeet celebration. While Sagarika often shares lovely pictures with her husband on social media, today, on Zaheer Khan's birthday, she expressed her heartfelt wishes for him along with a series of photos. 

Sagarika Ghatge wishes husband-cricketer Zaheer Khan on birthday

Today, on the occasion of Zaheer Khan’s birthday, his wife-actor Sagarika Ghatge took to her social media handle to wish him through a adorable post. She posted a series of pictures and penned a heartfelt note along with with it. In the first picture, Zaheer is seen posing with folded arms and along with a wide smile. The second picture is a selfie taken by Sagarika as they both enjoy their coffee date. The third picture is of Zaheer resting on bed along with his pet dog Logan and in the final one is a hilarious video of Zaheer exercising. Sharing the post, Sagarika wrote, “Happy birthday to the best human being in the world, who also doubles up as my best friend and husband. Thank you for dealing with me on a daily basis (I know it can be hard sometimes (wink emoji)). For everyone who thinks @zaheer_khan34 is always serious there is treat waiting for you - swipe right (sorry Zak).” HAVE A LOOK: 

Celebs wishing Zaheer Khan on birthday

On Zaheer Khan’s birthday, Sachin Tendulkar took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to wish Zaheer through a video. He said, “Happy birthday Zak! Kitne baar logon ko bataya hai 7th of October uska birthday nahi hai, 8 taareekh ko hai, isiliye I am wishing you on a correct date. 8th of October guys, remember that! Zak, we are going to play our World Cup match today, in Chennai against Australia and the last time we played a World Cup match was in 2011. A number of incredible spells you bold throughout a tournament, especially the one in the finals. The way you started off, set a tone for the rest of the game. My friend, have a wonderful year and wishing you the best of health. Enjoy!,” and showed a thumbs up gesture. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Main mere dost Zaheer ke liye pyaar zahir kar raha hoon. Happy birthday, ImZaheer!” HAVE A LOOK: 

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Instagram story to video of Zaheer cutting his birthday alongside his wife Sagarika. Sharing the video he wrote, “Happiest Birthday to you Dearest Zak @zaheer_khan34 - you are a fabulous host..thank you for having us over..@geneliad.” Resharing the same stroy, his wife Genelia Deshmukh  too wished Zaheer and wrote, “Happy Birthday @zaheer_khan34 - @sagarikaghatge lovely evening !!” HAVE A LOOK:

Riteish DEshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh wish Zaheer Khan

That’s not it, Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Zaheer and her husband Kunal Kemmu and wrote, “Happy Birthday Brother @zaheer_khan34,” along with a hugging and a red heart emoji. 

Soha Ali Khan wish Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghatge is most popularly known for her role in the 2007 film Chak De! India, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Sagarika played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. 

